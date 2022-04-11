ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Trash Pandas beat Barons to earn first sweep in franchise history

By Maggie Matteson
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eOsOO_0f5LGH7y00

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Aaron Whitefield hit a pair of solo home runs and the Rocket City Trash Pandas got another brilliant performance from the pitching staff to defeat the Birmingham Barons 4-1 on Sunday afternoon, finishing a three-game sweep of their in-state rivals to start the 2022 season.

The sweep is the first in Trash Pandas history, and Rocket City will return to Toyota Field for the home opener with a perfect 3-0 record.

Meridianville man killed after vehicle overturns in pond

Over the three-game series sweep, Rocket City outscored Birmingham 15-5, with the Trash Pandas pitchers posting a stellar 1.67 ERA (5 ER/27.0 IP).

The Trash Pandas (3-0) return home for Opening Night at Toyota Field on April 12. First pitch against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (0-3) is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT News 19

Former Trash Pandas’ closer eyes big year on the mound

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Kolton Ingram was a 37th round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, and like many in the Minor Leagues, the 25 year old has to work his way through the system to make it to the top. In 2021, the relief pitcher went from Low-A, to Single-A up to Double-A, finishing the […]
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Meridianville, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Whitefield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham Barons#Birmingham City#Rocket City Trash Pandas#The Birmingham Barons 4 1#Toyota Field#The Pensacola Blue Wahoos#Nexstar Media Inc#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy