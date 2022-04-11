ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

GBN Podcast: Home sweep home for WVU baseball

By Sam Coniglio
WBOY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRandy Mazey’s squad has won five of its first six games in the Big 12 after wrapping up its first sweep in the league since 2016. As it stands after the weekend, the Mountaineers are in first place — but...

www.wboy.com

The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
WBOY

WVU goes high-tech for pitch calling this season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Over the past few years, college baseball has become more technologically advanced. As the sport of baseball becomes more enveloped with technology, teams adapt to stay at the top of their game. One way baseball is changing, both at the professional and collegiate levels, is with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Davis feels confident as WVU’s lead-off hitter

Senior right fielder Austin Davis is having himself a red-hot April. This past week, he made his history. He became the first Mountaineer to be named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week since Darius Hill in 2019 after finishing 11-for-16 at the plate with 10 runs scored in four games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WBOY

Moore envisions new heights for returning O-line

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Matt Moore has what most offensive line coaches dream of: a full returning starting five. At the same time, there is a lot of work to do if that unit wants to shine in the fall. There were some clear areas of needed improvement after...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
WBOY

No. 5 Oklahoma State at WVU: Probable pitchers, start times and more

GRANVILLE, W. Va. — Randy Mazey and the West Virginia Mountaineers welcome their first top-five opponent to Wagener Field when they host the No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys. Here’s everything you need to know about the three-game series:. No. 5 Oklahoma State at West Virginia series information. Dates:...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Report: JT Daniels to transfer to WVU

West Virginia is adding a new quarterback — and this one comes to Morgantown with a ring on his hand. Georgia quarterback JT Daniels will transfer to West Virginia for the 2022 season, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Daniels just completed a championship season at Georgia in which he started three games, including the season opener against Clemson.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Person
Randy Mazey
WBOY

GBN Podcast: JT Daniels, the Backyard Brawl and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Wednesday turned into an electric news day on the WVU sports beat. In the morning, former USC and Georgia quarterback JT Daniels announced his commitment to Neal Brown’s program via Instagram. The former five-star recruit is now the likely favorite to be West Virginia’s week one starting quarterback this fall.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

College Basketball’s Third-Leading Scorer Announces Transfer

College basketball’s third-leading scorer has announced his transfer decision. Detroit guard Antoine Davis, who finished third in the country in scoring last season, announced on Thursday that he’s entering the transfer portal. Davis is one of the best scorers in the sport right now. He’s averaging 24.6 points...
DETROIT, MI
WBOY

Four years added to the “Backyard Brawl”

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons has announced that the “Backyard Brawl” football series with Pitt, one of the nation’s oldest and most intense rivalries, has been scheduled for four additional years (2029-2032). “The Backyard Brawl is one of the best rivalries in college football,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

TE Brian Polendey has plenty to prove at WVU

As the saying goes, the third time’s a charm, and Brian Polendey has traveled across the country hoping his third try is exactly that. The tight end is no stranger to new places. He played his first season of high school football in Washington state and moved to Texas halfway through his freshman year. In the spring of 2017, he was an early enrollee at Miami and played three seasons for the Hurricanes. He spent the last two at Colorado State before joining the Mountaineers in January.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU Athletics announces historic financial literacy partnership with Robinhood

West Virginia University unveiled an historic partnership with Robinhood on Wednesday, which will embed financial literacy courses into the curriculum for all scholarship athletes. The course, which has been offered in recent years in an exploratory phase, will now be required for all WVU student-athletes on scholarship, and optional for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

How Lee Kpogba found his way back to Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In a sense, Lee Kpogba’s collegiate football journey has come full circle. That journey technically didn’t start at WVU — but it almost did. “I always liked West Virginia. I liked to watch Karl Joseph, he was one of my favorite players. When I came up here, it was one of my first Power 5 offers I received and I was overwhelmed,” Kpogba said. “I wanted to come here and I made the decision to commit from early on without exploring my other options. Then I believe going into my senior year there was where a coaching change and that’s when I decided to de-commit from here.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Jefferson continues to build on progress made at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As a true freshman, Jordan Jefferson appeared in 11 games for WVU football in 2019. After seeing his role reduced during his sophomore season, Jefferson was once again a fixture on the defensive line in 2021. Then a redshirt sophomore, he appeared in all 13 games, making six starts at nose tackle, and was an All-Big 12 Third Team selection by PFF College.
MORGANTOWN, WV

