GBN Podcast: Home sweep home for WVU baseball

As the saying goes, the third time’s a charm, and Brian Polendey has traveled across the country hoping his third try is exactly that. The tight end is no stranger to new places. He played his first season of high school football in Washington state and moved to Texas halfway through his freshman year. In the spring of 2017, he was an early enrollee at Miami and played three seasons for the Hurricanes. He spent the last two at Colorado State before joining the Mountaineers in January.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO