MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Brian Polendey’s first time in West Virginia was the day he moved to the state. Now, he’s grown to love the Mountain State and the Mountaineers. Polendey also has a grand love for the sport of football, a sport he is now continuing to play at his third college institution. Polendey spent three years with Miami (Fla.), then two with Colorado State, before ending up at West Virginia for his redshirt senior season.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO