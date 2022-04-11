Minneapolis schools shift to longer days to make up for time missed during strike

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Day 13 of the Minneapolis educator’s strike is coming to a close without a deal. The two sides are now very close, but still unable to reach an agreement. Minneapolis Public Schools says they have made their best and final offer. That includes pay of $23 dollars an hour for 85% of education support professionals (ESPs). They would also get a $6,000 bonus. And the district would invest more than $3 million to give ESPs additional hours. (credit: CBS) The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers responded to that offer with this statement: While we appreciate MPS getting to where they are, we know they can get to $35,000 for ESPs. It won’t take much more on their part to settle this strike and get our students and educators back to school. We believe we can get this done. Our members are ready to hold the line until we get there. Monday will be the 10th day of class that students have missed since the strike began.

