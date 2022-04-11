ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis schools shift to longer days to make up for time missed during strike

fox9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting Monday, Minneapolis students will now be in class for an...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 1

Related
MinnPost

Minneapolis Public Schools makes ‘last, best and final’ offer to teachers

An MPR story says, “The Minneapolis public school district issued what it called its final offer to education support professionals, as the ongoing strike will cancel a 10th day of classes on Monday. … The latest development came Sunday, when the district offered its ‘last, best and final’ offer to the educational support professionals, or ESPs. The complex offer includes an average pay bump of more than 15 percent over two years. That would get most of the full-time ESPs close to a salary of $35,000 a year, according to the district.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 150+ Shots Fired, But No Injuries, At Large Gathering In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood. Police said there was “a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene” and that “shots rang out several times.” In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes. The police department is investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Minneapolis, MN
Education
CBS Minnesota

EF-2 Tornado Nearly Destroys Taopi, Minnesota: ‘Just Lucky People Are Living’

TAOPI, Minn. (WCCO) — In Mower County, the small town of Taopi is almost completely destroyed. The National Weather Service confirmed and EF-2 tornado hit there on Tuesday night. It was on the ground for 7 miles and was 250 yards wide. Winds measured more than 130 miles per hour. Norma Kiefer, 94, was helped out of her home by her son Jim. “She went in this bedroom here, and that’s when all the windows blew in,” he said. More pics of the tornado damage in Mower County @WCCO pic.twitter.com/zTGzejhZg8 — David Schuman (@david_schuman) April 13, 2022 Several homes in the area were leveled, and trucks...
TAOPI, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Days
WGAU

Minneapolis teachers reach agreement with public schools to end strike

MINNEAPOLIS — (MINNEAPOLIS) -- The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and educational support professionals on Friday reached a tentative agreement with Minneapolis Public Schools to end their weekslong strike, according to the superintendent of Minneapolis public schools. The agreement came after 21 consecutive days of negotiations, according to Ed Graff,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sahan Journal

Minneapolis school board chair Kim Ellison expects a deal with educators Thursday night or Friday morning to end a 13-day strike.

Minneapolis school board chair Kim Ellison told Sahan Journal Thursday evening that she expects the school district to reach a contract deal with striking educators late tonight or early tomorrow. Negotiations, which resumed earlier in the day, are “going really, really well,” she said. “I’m so excited.”...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Educators Strike, Day 17: Union Tells Teachers Strike Could End As Soon As Friday

UPDATE: A tentative agreement has been reached between both sides. Follow coverage here.  MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis educators say they’re being told that their strike could end as soon as Friday. Earlier Thursday, the two chapter presidents of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers said significant progress had been made with Minneapolis Public Schools. But neither side has given a public update Thursday night. Teachers and education support professionals (ESPs) picketed outside MPS’s district office Thursday. A day earlier, the district said they were millions of dollars apart from union proposals. But in a surprising announcement late Thursday morning, the union presidents announced there had...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Educators Strike: No Deal On Day 13, But Both Sides Closer Than Ever

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Day 13 of the Minneapolis educator’s strike is coming to a close without a deal. The two sides are now very close, but still unable to reach an agreement. Minneapolis Public Schools says they have made their best and final offer. That includes pay of $23 dollars an hour for 85% of education support professionals (ESPs). They would also get a $6,000 bonus. And the district would invest more than $3 million to give ESPs additional hours. (credit: CBS) The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers responded to that offer with this statement: While we appreciate MPS getting to where they are, we know they can get to $35,000 for ESPs. It won’t take much more on their part to settle this strike and get our students and educators back to school. We believe we can get this done. Our members are ready to hold the line until we get there. Monday will be the 10th day of class that students have missed since the strike began.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Educators Strike, Day 16: Negotiations Appear Stalled After District Gives ‘Final Offer’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis school district says it’s made its best and final offer to get educators back in the classroom after more than two weeks of being on strike. Wednesday marked the 16th day of the strike, and yet again teachers were picketing outside the district offices. As of late Wednesday night, there seems to be little movement between both sides. While on strike, the educators are not getting paid. But because of backpay, this Friday’s paycheck will be the first they’ve seen since the start of the strike. On Wednesday morning, picketers dealt with another day of rain...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy