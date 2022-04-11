A windy Sunday!
Quite the windy day across the Quad Cities Area today! The top 5 wind gusts today was Dubuque/Galena at 52 MPH , Quad Cities and Clinton at 47 MPH , Iowa City at 43 MPH , and Savanna/Mount Carroll at 41 MPH .
Here’s a look at some of the other peak gusts across the area today.
Dubuque/Galena – 52 MPH
Davenport – 47 MPH
Moline – 47 MPH
Clinton – 47 MPH
Iowa City – 43 MPH
Savanna/Mount Carroll – 41 MPH
Sterling/Rockfalls – 40 MPH
Muscatine – 38 MPH
Washington – 38 MPH
Burlington – 37 MPH
Mount Pleasant – 36 MPH
Galesburg – 35 MPH
