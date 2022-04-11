A windy Sunday!

Quite the windy day across the Quad Cities Area today! The top 5 wind gusts today was Dubuque/Galena at 52 MPH , Quad Cities and Clinton at 47 MPH , Iowa City at 43 MPH , and Savanna/Mount Carroll at 41 MPH .

Here’s a look at some of the other peak gusts across the area today.

Dubuque/Galena – 52 MPH

Davenport – 47 MPH

Moline – 47 MPH

Clinton – 47 MPH

Iowa City – 43 MPH

Savanna/Mount Carroll – 41 MPH

Sterling/Rockfalls – 40 MPH

Muscatine – 38 MPH

Washington – 38 MPH

Burlington – 37 MPH

Mount Pleasant – 36 MPH

Galesburg – 35 MPH

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.