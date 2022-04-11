ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA shares tips for those driving, flying to Easter break destinations

By Delaney Keppner
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

(WWTI) — With the Easter vacation quickly approaching, AAA is advising residents on how to make sure their travels go smoothly. According to a press release from the company, they have seen a surge in bookings prior to the holiday. Director of Travel at AAA Western and Central New York Brian Murray explained which destinations […]

