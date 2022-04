Komi Can't Communicate will soon be returning to Netflix for its second season, and has confirmed its launch date in the United States with a new trailer! Tomohito Oda's original manga series had already been a huge hit with fans as they were instantly drawn to its titular heroine, Shoko Komi, and this was brought to the next level with the premiere of the anime's first season. Before the first season came to an end last year, it was then announced that the series would be soon coming back with a full second season of the anime that was already in the works.

