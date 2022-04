UTICA — The acclaimed Euclid Quartet will perform at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20 at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute, 310 Genesee St. The program includes Robert Paterson’s String Quartet No. 2 — written for and premiered by the Euclid in 2019 — and Schubert’s Great Cello Quintet in C Major, with guest cellist Adrian Daurov joining the quartet. This live concert will be live streamed as well, via the Chamber Music Society of Utica (CMSU) website: www.uticachambermusic.org.

UTICA, NY ・ 28 DAYS AGO