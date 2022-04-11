Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 2 girls

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida missing child alert was issued for two children last seen in the area of the 6000 block of Robinson Road in Belleview, Florida.

Authorities said Secora Lee, 16, who was described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a navy hoodie and black sweatpants with white stripes.

Kehlani Hernandez, who is less than 1 year old, was also last seen in the area of the 6000 block of Robinson Road in Belleview.

Hernandez is described as being 1 foot 5 inches tall, 20 pounds, with black hair and black eyes.

Both children may be traveling in a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two children asked to call the Belleview Police Department at 352-245-7044 or 911.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.