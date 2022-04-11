ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
War stories shared at Rexburg Situation Room event

By Braydon Wilson
 4 days ago
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- Dozens of neighbors came to the Rexburg Tabernacle to hear more about the war in Ukraine. They were able to hear from members of the Madison County community who originally are from Ukraine.

Simon Nazarenko said "I would like to talk about my nephew who turned nine years old just two days after the activities of the war started. His birthday was on March 28. He was getting his birthday presents and he was getting his first bicycle and he didn't have a chance to use it." Simon says his nephew and family were able to safely escape the war.

His wife Natasha tells us even the smallest show of support means a great deal to her and her people. "I don't know what to do as each of us." she says, " So what we can do is help, as we can, with donations. Just words, just stand with Ukraine just raise your voice. "

Andrei took a moment to remind us that this is not the first time their western neighbors have invaded their country. He says "I personally and some of my friends present here experience so-called Russian welcome over Crimea in 2014. Ukraine is once again, we're fighting for the freedom. I think the question from my perspective is based on where and how the Ukrainians live where I was born until Russia took it over."

The mayor even reminded people to reach out to our voted representatives to plea for help. "Show support to our elected leaders," she advised, "and those in Washington D.C would be the ones to contact"

A planned live connection with someone currently living in Ukraine didn't pan out due to the time difference and the current situation in the country.

The post War stories shared at Rexburg Situation Room event appeared first on Local News 8 .

