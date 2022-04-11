ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Man treated at Shock Trauma after being shot during possible road rage incident on I-295 in Anne Arundel County, police say

By McKenna Oxenden, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago

A man was sent to Shock Trauma on Sunday afternoon after being shot during a possible road rage incident in Anne Arundel County, police said.

Maryland State Police said the victim and another driver were heading north on Interstate 295 just before Arundel Mills Boulevard. Witnesses told police the vehicles were involved in what appeared to be a road rage incident, with one person telling state police that they saw “several flashes” from one car that looked like gunfire.

The victim, who was driving a gray Chevrolet Malibu that was struck multiple times, was transported to Shock Trauma where he was being treated for his injuries. His name is being withheld due to the investigation, police said.

The suspect’s car was described as a gray sedan, possibly a BMW. Police do not yet have a description of the driver.

State police are continuing to investigate.

ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

