Gadsden County, FL

Gadsden County investigates Havana shooting, victim airlifted to Tallahassee Memorial

By Jada Williams
 4 days ago
Gadsden County Sheriff's Office says a woman was airlifted to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Sunday night following a shooting.

GCSO says the shooting happened near Hinson Country Store and Florida Georgia Highway in Havana.

FDLE is assisting the investigation.

Due to the ongoing investigation, GCSO isn't releasing any information surrounding the the shooting and what led up to it at this time.

ABC 27 has a reporter headed to the scene.

WCTV

Woman shot and airlifted to the hospital following incident in Havana

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway following a shooting incident Sunday night in Havana, according to a spokesperson with the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office. A woman was airlifted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, according to a press release from GCSO. It happened in the area of Hinson Country...
HAVANA, FL
