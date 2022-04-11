Gadsden County investigates Havana shooting, victim airlifted to Tallahassee Memorial

Gadsden County Sheriff's Office says a woman was airlifted to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Sunday night following a shooting.

GCSO says the shooting happened near Hinson Country Store and Florida Georgia Highway in Havana.

FDLE is assisting the investigation.

Due to the ongoing investigation, GCSO isn't releasing any information surrounding the the shooting and what led up to it at this time.

