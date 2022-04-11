ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RailRiders series finale with Syracuse rained out

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game against the Syracuse Mets on Sunday at NBT Bank Stadium was postponed due to inclement weather.

The RailRiders and Mets will make up Sunday’s game as part of a doubleheader on June 8 when Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to Syracuse.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is idle Monday and hosts the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday for the team’s home opener.

Opening Night at PNC Field includes a FanFest starting at 4:30 p.m., a magnetic schedule giveaway when gates open at 5:30 p.m., a 6:35 p.m. first pitch, 10 chances to win $10,000 and post game fireworks.

For tickets and more information, visit www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.

