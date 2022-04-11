Latest Luzerne County government personnel actions released

Luzerne County Courthouse

Luzerne County government added 24 workers in March, according to the new monthly personnel report.

Seven workers were in human service branches. These employees, along with their positions and hourly compensation: Edward Burdulis and Alexa Davis, Mental Health/Developmental Services caseworker 2s, $18.64; Zachary Farrell and Mikhaela Moher, Children and Youth clerk typists, $13.32; Lisa Green, human services fiscal officer, $23.08; Sarah Kreidler, Children and Youth caseworker 2, $19.98; and Mary McHale, Area Agency on Aging part-time case aide, $14.55.

The new employees in other departments: Francis C. Aigeldinger, prison lieutenant, $30.29; Matthew Brunn and Breck Burson Park, district attorney’s office administrative assistants, $19.53; Lisa Cope, controller’s internal auditor, $16.41; Harold Hanson, information technology elections technician, $22.05; Corey Michael Helfrich, prison corrections officer, $31.09; Robert Judzikowski, James Mahon and Latoya Robinson, deputy sheriffs, $15.69; Conner Kelley, district attorney’s office executive assistant, $20.51; Sarah Knoell, deputy election director, $21.54; Sabrina Lora, district attorney’s office clerk, $15.71; Salina Reinmiller, court administrative trial specialist, $17.58; Donald Rogers and Kristopher Rosencrans, probation officers, $19.78; Miles Thomas, election bureau administrative assistant, $16.36; and Heather Walck, district attorney’s adult victim witness coordinator, $14.79.

Departures

Two employees passed away in March: planning/zoning transportation planner Jay Schectman and security officer Bruce Silveri, the report said.

Eleven workers retired: prison sergeant Dean Allford; Children and Youth caseworker managers Ceil Bartolai and Lisa Wall; corrections training officer William Beecham; prison data entry clerk Stephen Ference; Mental Health/Developmental Services administrative assistant Marsha Hillard; 911 telecommunicator Kortney Jensen; prison corrections officers Scott Jaskulski and Lita Punko; road and bridge supervisor Wayne Mitchell; and community development fiscal technician Rena Roberts.

Resignations

Thirteen workers resigned last month, according to the report: deputy sheriffs Juwan Arnold and Michael Schultz; Children and Youth caseworker 2s Patrick Callahan and Maria Hughes; district attorney’s office clerk Kathleen Connors; assistant public defender Brian Corcoran; building/grounds mailroom clerk Shaunee Graham; Children and Youth clerk Erin Greengo; mapping senior GIS analyst Rachael Grube; Children and Youth caseworker supervisor Samantha Keska; purchasing administrative assistant Donna Sipple; assistant conflict counsel Joanna Bryn Smith; and Children and Youth social service aide Cynthia Vaccarelli.

Six workers were terminated in April, the report said: Drug and Alcohol clerk typist Patricia Bollers; deputy sheriffs Joseph Bahgat and Yashnal Ladson; Mental Health/Developmental Services accountant Joseph Bakaysa; correction officer Joseph Knipp; and Children and Youth casworker 1 John Ivory.

Internal merit hire

Nine employees changed positions through the internal merit hiring process last month, the report said.

These workers and their new positions and compensation: Jessica Beishline, human resources business partner, $26.67; David Capobianco, sheriff corporal, $23.84; John Chaumpi, sheriff sergeant, $24; Talyah Gabara, Children and Youth clerk typist 3, $14.86; Amy Groner, Mental Health/Developmental Services caseworker 3, $19.76; Kandie Keiner, Aging Agency care manager supervisor, $20.21; Geoffrey Naugle, Children and Youth caseworker 1, $16.62; Teanna Sharpe, Mental Health/Developmental Services caseworker 2, $18.64; and Gregory Skibitsky, part-time solicitor, $23.60.

IT director

The county has advertised the Information Technology Director position vacant since Mauro DiMauro resigned Dec. 16.

County 911 GIS Manager David Skoronski is serving as interim county IT director.

The position was previously advertised at a compensation of $80,000 to $86,000. The new posting has a higher range from $80,000 to $90,000.

Information is posted under the human resources department career opportunities link at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.