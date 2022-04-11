A local UPS driver is close to driving one million miles accident free

A 39-year-old commuter killed after getting his hand trapped in the door of a Boston subway train has been identifed as Robinson Lalin, according to reports. Lalin was riding the Red Line of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) subway on Sunday when his arm became stuck in the door of a train. The MBTA commuter was pulled along the platform of the Braoadway MBTA station in Boston, Massachusetts, and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.“I’m going to miss everything about him,” said a nephew, Kelvin Lalin, to CBS Boston. “He always lit up the room...

