CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - April 11 marks 24 years since a student at Clemson University vanished. The case is cold but investigators have not given up. On April 11, 1998, Jason Knapp was 20 years old when he left his apartment at Clemson and was never seen again. We’re told his roommate saw him at home watching a movie around 10:30 but after that, no one knows what happened.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO