ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Part of road closed after crash on Laurens Road

FOX Carolina
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA second shooting victim has died after a shooting at a plant in...

www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 1

Related
WYFF4.com

Road in Greenville closed due to crash, officers say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — UPDATE: As of 2 a.m. Sunday, dispatch says the road has been opened back up. A road is closed in Greenville due to a crash. That's according to a post made by the Greenville Police Department. The post states Laurens Road, near Millennium Blvd. will be...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anderson County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Anderson County, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendra Scott
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

Police need help to find shoplifting suspect in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police need help identifying a woman as a shoplifting suspect in Asheville. According to the Asheville Police Department, the woman is wanted for committing felony larcenies over the past few weeks at the Asheville outlets. Contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110, if you have any information about the identity […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Sheriff announces 4 arrests after Spartanburg Co. woman's killing

Deputies spend most of the night searching for this suspect. Margaret-Ann Carter talks about what's happening in the Upstate this week. Sheriff says 16 recent school threats part of 'disturbing pattern'. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin said since Apr. 15, 16 similar school threats have...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

2 teens, 2 adults arrested with multiple charges

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – Two teens and two adults were arrested Monday for multiple crimes. According to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the patrol division responded in the early morning to a reference of suspicious subjects in the area of Old Gilberttown Road. A deputy noticed a Dodge truck driving without their lights on, authorities said. […]
RUTHERFORDTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy