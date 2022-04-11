ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren County, MI

Trooper taken to hospital after semi crashes into patrol vehicle in Van Buren County

By Karie Herringa
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
A Michigan State Police trooper is recovering after his patrol car was hit by a semi-truck.

The crash happened Friday morning on Eastbound I-94 near Lawrence in Van Buren County.

Michigan State Police say the trooper was investigating a crash that happened earlier when his patrol vehicle was hit.

According to state police, the trooper was trapped in the patrol vehicle and had to be extracted.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

State police say his injuries aren't life-threatening.

The driver of the semi-truck only had minor injuries.

The highway is closed while crews investigate the two crashes and clear debris from the freeway.

MSP is asking that any witnesses of the crash contact them at 269-657-5551 or 269-921-5698

