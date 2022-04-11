ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local comedians host benefit show for Ukraine relief

By Stephen Cohn
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
MADISON, Wis. — Comedians in Madison gathered Sunday night with the idea that the best way to support Ukraine is through laughter.

Local comics hosted a fundraiser at the Brink Lounge called ‘Comic Relief: Stand-Up Comedy for a Cause.’

One comedian said it was just another way to bring people together.

All of the money raised Sunday will benefit relief efforts for Ukraine.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

