Gran Turismo 7 players are expressing frustration with the game, which has been virtually unplayable for over 18 hours. Although Gran Turismo 7 has received rave reviews and has helped PlayStation carry some incredible first-party momentum after the equally exciting release of Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 is not without its problems. The game has a notable issue with expensive microtransactions, in fact, they're actually significantly more expensive than the ones seen in previous entries. Players were irritated, but tried not to let it negatively impact their enjoyment of an otherwise great racing game too much. At least, that's how it was before a recent update.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 28 DAYS AGO