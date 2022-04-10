ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Police log: 4-11-22

By Daily Item Staff
All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Daniel Diaz , 32, of 172 Washington St., was arrested and charged with unarmed robbery on a person 65-plus, nighttime breaking and entering for a felony, assault and battery, and assault and battery on a person 60-plus or disabled at 12:21 a.m. Saturday.

Brian Hanlon , 64, of 126 Union St., was arrested and charged with trespassing at 8:48 p.m. Friday.

Wilder Nolasco Lopez , 22, of 75 Flint St., was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and OUI liquor at 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

Edwin Nunez Blas , 29, of 1990 Lexington Ave., Apt. 20J, New York, N.Y., was arrested and charged with daytime breaking and entering for a felony and motor vehicle breaking and entering with nothing stolen at 3:36 p.m. Friday.

Julius Patterson , 34, of 22 Osgood St., Salem, was arrested and charged with trafficking more than 10 grams of fentanyl, disorderly conduct, and assault and battery at 1:56 p.m. Saturday.

David Tracy , 39, of 501 Washington St., was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct at 9:58 a.m. Saturday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 12:39 p.m. Friday at Lynnfield Street and Sutcliffe Road; at 1:25 p.m. Friday at 110 Timson St.; at 2:16 p.m. Friday at 51 Verona St.; at 4:43 p.m. Friday at Broad and Nahant streets; at 5:06 p.m. Friday at Broadway and Euclid Avenue; at 7:53 p.m. Friday at 27 Tracy Ave.; at 8:51 p.m. Friday at 99 Allen Ave.; at 8:16 a.m. Saturday at Light and Summer streets; at 2:50 p.m. Saturday at 47 Sanderson Ave.; at 10:12 p.m. Saturday at 12 Western Ave.; at 7:37 a.m. Sunday at Market Basket at 40 Federal St.; at 10:12 a.m. Sunday at 932 Lynnfield St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 1:54 p.m. Saturday at Chestnut and Essex streets; at 2:47 p.m. Saturday at Washington Street and Western Avenue.

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 3 a.m. Sunday at 475 Western Ave.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 7:17 p.m. Friday at 12 Orchard St.; at 11:15 p.m. Friday at 234 Chestnut St.

Gunshots

A report of a gunshot at 12:53 a.m. Sunday at 50 Goodridge St.

Overdose

A report of an opiate overdose at 4:08 p.m. Friday at 228 Washington St.; at 1:20 a.m. Saturday at Essex Street and Tilton Terrace.

A report of a medication overdose at 5:30 p.m. Friday at 498 Essex St.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 6:11 p.m. Friday at Pennyworth’s at 136 Boston St.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 3:52 p.m. Saturday at 126 Union St.

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 12:08 p.m. Saturday at 188 Curwin Circle.

MARBLEHEAD

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 9:53 a.m. Friday at Atlantic Avenue and Barnard Street; at 2:04 a.m. Sunday on Mugford Street.

A report of a three-car crash at 12:58 p.m. Saturday on Pleasant Street.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 5:21 p.m. Friday on Creesy Street.

