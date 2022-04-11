ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin FC’s home field advantage shines in 1-0 win over Minnesota

By Andrew Schnitker
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC scratched and clawed its way to three points Sunday night with a 1-0 win over Minnesota.

Austin didn’t bring its best game, but it fought to the final whistle, showing there’s a winning mentality with Josh Wolff’s 2022 squad.

Maxi Urruti broke the deadlock with a highlight-reel goal in the 58th minute. It was Urruti’s second straight match with a jaw-dropping goal.

“This was one of my favorite wins. It showed a lot of character. The game had some ebbs and flows…what I liked again, we showed some good resiliency,” Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff said.

Brad Stuver and the Austin defense held its own, preventing Minnesota from getting on the goal ledger. Minnesota finished with just three shots on goal. Austin had five.

Austin played for the first time after news of Cecilio Dominguez’s suspension broke Friday night.

The midfielder and designated player has been indefinitely suspended by Major League Soccer pending “an MLS investigation into possible off-field misconduct,” per a release by the team.

Dominguez is prohibited from engaging in activities with the team during the investigation.

Verde’s third home win of the season moves Austin up to fourth in the Western Conference standings. Austin (3-2-1) has 11 points, trailing just Real Salt Lake, LA Galaxy and LAFC in the West. Salt Lake has played seven games — one more than Austin and the Los Angeles teams.

Next, Austin travels to the nation’s capital for a Saturday night game against D.C. United. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

