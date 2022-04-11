Opinion: Two years of governor's blanket orders were wrong

Brad Weisenstein (Illinois Policy Institute)

Sheldrick Holmes once worked in the Willis Tower. His master’s degree in finance and accounting put him in a job with heft and responsibility. But he wasn’t inspired.

He went to culinary school and in January 2020 opened the Grail Café in Chicago’s South Loop. His cuisine was reasonably priced but inventive. There were layers of unexpected flavors. His butterfly tea was a magic show at the table, turning from sport-drink blue to a deep lavender as Holmes added ingredients.

But in March 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered businesses closed, unless they were deemed “essential.” Few small businesses fit his definitions.

The Grail Café took its first big hit.

Government was not fast or flexible. Emergency mandates were blanket policies. Holmes said the process for getting financial aid from state and local governments that had already collected volumes of information on businesses was arcane and laborious.

“Each application took anywhere between two to five hours of getting the information and deciding which application to apply for within the timeframe. And that’s a lot of work for a business owner after pulling an 11- to 12-hour shift, dealing with scheduling, ordering, trying not to forget to live and sleep,” Holmes said.

He kept at it, relying on takeout at first.

But there was never more than two months in a row when he could just operate with table service as he had in early 2020, when he saw 300 customers a day.

Still, he is beaming in photos from that period. He engaged with all his customers as they dined, a sort of communion.

Then government shut him down again as the delta wave hit. It was a fatal blow.

Holmes tried to make it to the two-year mark, but fell just short. The Grail Café closed in November 2021, before it could face omicron restrictions.

“One of the greatest things I really take from being a pandemic restaurant is the atmosphere of gratitude. I was so grateful for the customers coming in and keeping my business open, allowing me to live my dream,” Holmes said.

Holmes said he hopes the pandemic leaves people with a greater appreciation for the hospitality workers who make going out possible. The pandemic thinned restaurant and leisure ranks, with nearly half losing their jobs in Illinois at the onset of the pandemic and only 72% of those jobs returning – the worst rate in the Midwest and third-worst in the nation.

Holmes lost his restaurant; 13 employees lost their jobs and the community lost a gathering place.

Across Illinois, there are 84,200 fewer leisure and hospitality jobs – 42% of the total pandemic job loss – compared to before the pandemic.

While Illinois’ state and local governments did him no favors, left him with a significant financial wound and crushed one of his dreams, Holmes is not finished.

“The people that are in the city are what makes the city, so I’m going to take some ownership, to work on making the city better. I’m going do a little bit more of that and see where it takes me,” Holmes said. “I still love Chicago.”

And right there is the Illinois spirit: persistence in the face of adversity, hope for tomorrow, a work ethic that makes dreams happen and fierce pride in our home.

“I won because I opened a business, and I kept it open,” Holmes said.

Our government should not be so ossified and uncreative that it fails us when we most need it, whether we are out of a job or seeking promised help. A governor should not be allowed to issue blanket orders for two years.

As we mark the second anniversary of the Illinois pandemic shutdown, we should take time to mourn. We lost more than 33,000 people we cared about. We lost more than 1.2 million total jobs. We lost control of our government. We lost butterfly tea.

But we didn’t lose what makes us Illinoisans, and we thank Holmes for reminding us of that.