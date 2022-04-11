ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corryton, TN

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss honored by community for his 24th birthday

By Veronica Ogbe
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGLWF_0f5L5HuS00

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A memorial service and celebration was held for Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, who was one of 13 U.S. service members killed by a suicide bomber in Kubal. Now almost a year later, those within East Tennessee and around the country came together on Saturday for Ryan’s birthday.

“I just want to send out a happy birthday. I know my son cannot hear this today, but he’d be 24 today and we know he’s cradled in the arms of the Lord,” said Ryan’s mother, Paula Knauss Selph.

She said she is still grieving the loss of her son after he was killed in a suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan last August. On Saturday, apart from the memorial service, a plaque dedication was held in his honor at the Corryton Weigels.

Funeral procession for fallen US Army SSG Ryan Knauss passes through Tri-Cities

“We’re here today to bring honor to my son and to those who serve in the military and those who have already served in the military,” Knauss Selph said.

People drove from all over the country to remember the loss of not only Ryan, but all the fallen soldiers.

“We never want to forget the sacrifice of these heroes,” Annie Winston, who is working to raise money for all of the families affected, said.

‘He will never be forgotten’: Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

    This is especially true for this local hero.

    “He’ll have this memorial here forever. In his own community,” Bill Weigel, the chairman of Weigel’s said.

    At the memorial, one student from Gibbs High School was honored with Ryan’s Staff Sgt. Endowment scholarship.

    Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

    Comments / 1

    Related
    WJHL

    JC man accused of raping woman & holding her against her will

    JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police (JCPD) on Monday charged a man with rape and false imprisonment after responding to a report of a sexual assault. A JCPD release revealed that officers responded to the Johnson Inn at 2700 W. Market St. at 7:30 p.m. and found a woman who alleged she had […]
    JOHNSON CITY, TN
    KTEN.com

    Army vets honored as Texoma Heroes

    SHERMAN, Texas — After postponing February's Texoma Heroes ceremony, two U.S. Army veterans were honored this month, both of whom continue to serve. Spc. Bruce Dawsey joined the Army in 1987 as a military police officer, and he continues his public service as assistant chief of the Sherman Police Department.
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    Corryton, TN
    Government
    Local
    Tennessee Government
    City
    Corryton, TN
    Bay News 9

    Local veterans organization honors SSG Knauss through art

    LUTZ, Fla. – It’s been over six months since 13 American service members were killed at the Kabul airport during the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. During that time, we shared many emotional stories. One that hit close to home for many was a piece with Paula Knauss Selph, the mother of U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss.
    MILITARY
    JC Post

    Sgt. Major of the Army visits Fort Riley

    FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Family members of soldiers from Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division who are currently deployed in Europe were invited to a Town Hall to discuss questions and concerns. Answering those questions was the US Army’s 16th Sergeant Major Michael A. Grinston. Grinston opened...
    RILEY, KS
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Us Army#Army Staff Sgt#Tri Cities
    WJHL

    JCPD: Elizabethton man charged with murder during car theft

    Editor’s Note: The JCPD confirmed with News Channel 11 that Mann and Lipford were attempting to steal Gibble’s vehicle when Gibble confronted them. Mann then allegedly shot Gibble, according to police. The original release stated there had been a “disagreement,” but did not specify its circumstances. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man was […]
    ELIZABETHTON, TN
    KEYT

    Army report finds horses that carry the caskets of America’s heroes live in ‘unsatisfactory’ conditions, after 2 die

    The military horses that carry America’s heroes to their final resting place in Arlington National Cemetery are living in unsanitary and potentially life-threatening conditions, according to a US Army report reviewed exclusively by CNN, consuming poor-quality feed, suffering from parasites and standing in their own excrement in tiny mud lots scattered with gravel and construction waste.
    WASHINGTON, DC
    WJHL

    THP: Driver flown to hospital after crash on Highway 11W

    HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was transported by helicopter to the Johnson City Medical Center after a crash on Highway 11W on Thursday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A crash report from the THP states that around 5:45 p.m. a black Cadillac CTS was heading south on the highway in Hawkins […]
    HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Country
    Afghanistan
    NewsBreak
    Military
    News Break
    Politics
    NewsBreak
    Army
    USNI News

    Marines Need a Few Good Mules

    For expeditionary operations, pack animals can offer low-cost, low-signature mobility in rugged terrain. Don't miss out. Become a member of the Naval Institute today. 1. Gen David H. Berger, USMC, “Preparing for the Future: Marine Corps Support to Joint Operations in Contested Littorals,” Military Review (May 2021). 3....
    AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
    americanmilitarynews.com

    US Army cutting thousands of soldiers – smallest size since WWII

    The United States Army admitted this week that it is struggling to recruit new soldiers to the service, and that it is reducing the size of the force by thousands of troops, making the Army the smallest it’s been since World War II. “We’re facing, obviously, some challenging conditions...
    BUSINESS
    americanmilitarynews.com

    US Army soldier killed in ‘incident’ with 2 Black Hawk helicopters

    One U.S. Army soldier was killed early Wednesday during an incident involving two helicopters at Wright Army Airfield in Hinesville, Ga., approximately 40 miles southwest of Savannah. A statement from the 3rd Infantry Division on Wednesday morning said, “One Soldier was killed in an incident involving two UH-60 helicopters at...
    HINESVILLE, GA
    Daily Montanan

    Stalled legislation would strip Army of medals for its involvement in Wounded Knee

    Most folks living in Montana know the name “Wounded Knee.” They may be familiar with the massacre of 250 to 300 Native Americans that were slaughtered in South Dakota in the last days of 1890. Or maybe they’re familiar with the seminal history by Dee Brown, “Bury My Heart At Wounded Knee,” an account of […] The post Stalled legislation would strip Army of medals for its involvement in Wounded Knee appeared first on Daily Montanan.
    CONGRESS & COURTS
    WJHL

    Victims, shooter in Scott County double homicide identified

    GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – After a multi-state investigation, the Scott County, Virginia sheriff confirmed three men are dead. Two men died after a Sunday shooting in the 500 block of East Carters Valley Road, and the man accused of shooting them fled to Tennessee. The alleged shooter, Christopher Hutson of Church Hill, was fatally […]
    SCOTT COUNTY, VA
    WJHL

    WJHL

    24K+
    Followers
    7K+
    Post
    3M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

     https://www.wjhl.com/

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy