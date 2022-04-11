EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, South Korean won lead losses among weak Asian FX

* Most regional yields inch higher * Indian rupee, Thai baht among top losers * Singapore's 5-year bond yield at highest since May 2019 * Shares in Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines decline By Sameer Manekar March 22 (Reuters) - Asian currencies and equities stepped back while bonds took a beating on Tuesday as investors assessed a hawkish speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the potential fallout from an intensifying crisis in Ukraine. The Indian rupee, Thai baht and the South Korean won eased about half a percent each, with the rupee touching a one-week low and the baht slumping to its lowest in more than two months. India, Asia's second-largest economy and one of the biggest net oil importers in the world, remains exposed to gyrating global oil prices, running a risk of higher inflation, fiscal slippage and a dent to economic growth. The rupee is one of the top losers among regional units, weakening 2.73% so far this year, with majority of those losses coming since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 which has triggered a period of uncertainty and volatility in global financial markets. Analysts at HSBC expect the dollar-rupee pair to stay elevated or rise further in the near term before falling modestly later, assuming easing of geopolitical tensions and oil prices. They now expect rupee to end 2022 at 76 per dollar, lower than prior forecast of 73. The baht, down about 1% so far in 2022, also faces headwinds from the country's exposure to surging oil prices. Thailand, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, is the biggest net oil importer in the region. "Any discernible recovery in the baht might be conditional on oil prices returning to a downward trajectory, which would in turn depend to some extent on more signs of easing in the Russia-Ukraine conflict," analysts at Maybank said in a note. Most regional bonds were pressured after Fed's Powell in a speech on Monday indicated the need to move "expeditiously" and possibly "more aggressively" to tame inflation, lifting the dollar and Treasury yields. Yields on Singapore's five-year notes touched 2.015%, their highest since May 2019, while top yielding 10-year benchmark yields in India and Indonesia traded at 6.837% and 6.746%, respectively. Meanwhile, Indonesian finance minister earlier in the day announced plans to reduce the country's 2022 bond issuance target by at least 100 trillion rupiah ($6.96 billion) to better manage the financing of its fiscal deficit amid rising global market uncertainty. Among other regional currencies, the Malaysian ringgit depreciated 0.2% to its weakest since early January, while the Indonesian rupiah, the Philippine peso and Singapore dollar inched lower. Most equities also took a beating, with shares in Malaysia , Singapore and the Philippines losing between 0.2% and 0.7%, while Indonesian equities advanced 0.7%. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Philippines raises $2.25 bln via three-tranche bond deal ** China Evergrande, units unable to publish annual results by March 31 ** Singapore can deploy more fiscal, monetary policy measures if needed - finmin Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0615 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY YTD % YTD % % DAILY % Japan -0.77 -4.42 <.N225 1.36 -5.55 > China <CNY=CF -0.13 -0.15 <.SSEC 0.23 -10.40 XS> > India <INR=IN -0.36 -2.69 <.NSEI -0.24 -1.60 > > Indonesia -0.15 -0.77 <.JKSE 0.36 6.06 > Malaysia -0.24 -1.16 <.KLSE -0.16 1.09 > Philippines -0.06 -2.77 -0.61 -2.92 S.Korea <KRW=KF -0.36 -2.61 <.KS11 0.95 -8.94 TC> > Singapore -0.08 -0.71 -0.14 7.27 Taiwan <TWD=TP -0.28 -3.07 <.TWII 0.00 -3.62 > > Thailand <THB=TH -0.24 -0.62 <.SETI 0.01 1.00 > > ($1 = 14,360.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
