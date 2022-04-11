ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, South Korean won lead losses among weak Asian FX

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

April 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 124.960 124.32 -0.51 Sing dlr 1.366 1.3636 -0.16 Taiwan dlr 29.042 28.906 -0.47 Korean won 1231.400 1225.1 -0.51 Baht 33.620 33.58 -0.12 Peso 51.855 51.59 -0.51 Rupiah 14370.000 14360 -0.07 Rupee 75.895 75.895 0.00 Ringgit 4.225 4.22 -0.12 Yuan 6.372 6.3644 -0.11 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 124.960 115.08 -7.91 Sing dlr 1.366 1.3490 -1.23 Taiwan dlr 29.042 27.676 -4.70 Korean won 1231.400 1188.60 -3.48 Baht 33.620 33.39 -0.68 Peso 51.855 50.99 -1.67 Rupiah 14370.000 14250 -0.84 Rupee 75.895 74.33 -2.06 Ringgit 4.225 4.1640 -1.44 Yuan 6.372 6.3550 -0.26 (Compiled by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX slips on Ukraine jitters, Malaysia leads stock losses

* S.Korean won and Thai baht lead losses * Philippine peso weakens for third consecutive day * China stocks gain for fourth straight session, up 0.5% * Equities mixed; Malaysian index loses most By Sameer Manekar March 21 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies started the week on a negative footing on Monday, with the South Korean won and Thai baht leading losses as investors assessed the fallout from an intensifying Russia-Ukraine conflict, while regional equities were mixed. The Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso slipped about 0.2% each, with the peso continuing its decline for a third session as the central bank last week hinted it may not keep step with monetary tightening in the United States. In regional equities, the Malaysian benchmark shed up to 0.6%, while stocks in the Philippines, Singapore , and Thailand advanced between 0.4% and 0.7%. Chinese stocks gained up to half a percent in a fourth consecutive winning session after the central bank kept its benchmark rate for corporate and household lending unchanged, as expected. China's yuan, one of the region's most traded currencies, was largely unchanged on Monday at 6.3624 per dollar, after volatility last week saw it hit a three-month low of 6.3880 amid surging COVID-19 cases. Amid rising infections, slowing economic growth and investor worries over China getting caught in the crosshairs of Western sanctions due to its close ties with Russia, analysts widely see the case for monetary stimulus building. "The (Chinese) economy is losing momentum ... there are also growing headwinds from lockdowns in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, which will hurt consumer activity and raise risks of supply chain disruptions," analysts at TD Securities said. "We think this will be met with further monetary easing and a small pick-up in credit growth, and look for a 10 basis points cut in the loan prime rate (LPR) next month. We also expect a 50 basis points cut in the reserve requirement ratio very soon." China, the world's manufacturing powerhouse and top consumer of commodities, is Southeast Asia's biggest trading partner and materially influences the regional economies. Elsewhere, the South Korean won weakened 0.5% to mark its worst day in a week, while the Thai baht depreciated 0.3%. The Indonesian rupiah and Singapore dollar were mostly unchanged. As the conflict in Ukraine intensifies, rising commodity prices, inflationary pressures and exposure to imports from Russia now pose a challenge to the nascent recovery in the region. "Although the direct effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the magnitude of the negative spillover to growth are likely to depend on how long the war lasts, slower global growth, especially in Europe, will weigh on the region's economies," analysts at Barclays said in a note. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields edge higher to 6.736% ** Trading in shares of China Evergrande, units halted - HKEx ** Philippines returns to offshore bond market with three-tranche offer Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0350 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY YTD DAILY YTD % % % % Japan -0.01 -3.44 <.N225 - - > China <CNY=CF -0.03 -0.14 <.SSEC 0.02 -10.67 XS> > India <INR=IN 0.00 -1.93 <.NSEI 0.00 -0.39 > > Indonesia +0.03 -0.59 <.JKSE -0.02 5.65 > Malaysia -0.15 -0.80 <.KLSE -0.46 1.04 > Philippines -0.10 -2.58 0.33 -1.29 S.Korea <KRW=KF -0.49 -2.04 <.KS11 -0.34 -9.40 TC> > Singapore -0.08 -0.50 0.16 6.80 Taiwan <TWD=TP -0.41 -2.76 <.TWII 0.68 -3.53 > > Thailand <THB=TH -0.27 -0.15 <.SETI 0.10 1.36 > > (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
WORLD
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies rise as oil slips, but set to log weekly falls

* Thai baht, Indian rupee top gainers * Thai baht set for fifth straight weekly loss * Equities set for weekly gains; Singapore shares up 2.5% * Indonesian, Indian 10-yr bond yields ease By Sameer Manekar March 25 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee and the Thai baht led gains among Asian currencies on Friday, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar and as crude prices dipped after the United States and allies considered releasing oil reserves. However, most regional currencies were still set to post declines for the week on the growing likelihood of aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes and the Russia-Ukraine conflict that has made investors risk averse. Investors over the week were also wary of oil importing nations, such as Thailand and India, which could suffer if Western economic sanctions were to hit Russian oil exports more severely. Oil prices were set to mark their first weekly gain in three. The Indian rupee firmed 0.3%, while the baht appreciated nearly 0.5% on Friday. However, both the currencies were set to post a loss of 0.5% for the week, with the baht eyeing its fifth weekly loss in a row. "Effects of higher oil prices on imports and slowing global growth on exports will become visible over the coming months and should lead to larger trade deficits (in Thailand)," analysts at Barclays said in a note. The Bank of Thailand was widely expected to leave its policy rate unchanged at 0.5%, where it has been since May 2020, when its policymakers meet next week. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee, which is trading at 76.15 per dollar, might see its equilibrium slide gradually on a depreciating path towards 77, analysts at DBS Bank said in a note. The rupee had tested a record low of 77 per dollar earlier this month. Equities in the region were hemmed into a range on Friday, and were broadly set to post a weekly gain as expectations of upsized rate hikes led investors to exit bond markets and put money into equities. Shares in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand were chasing gains of between 0.3% and 0.9% for the week. Singapore's Straits Times index was eyeing a 2.5% weekly gain, its third in a row, buoyed by the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the city-state. Regional bond markets stabilised on Friday. Indonesia's 10-year yields, among the top-yielders in the region, slipped to 6.711%, their lowest level since March 14. "The global condition isn't conducive enough (for Indonesian bonds) due to persisting pressures from both the geopolitical conflict in Ukraine and the Fed's more aggressive measures on its tightening monetary policy," Maybank analysts said. "We expect investors to take momentum for applying 'buy on weakness' strategy for the rupiah bonds, especially for benchmark series." Elsewhere, China's yuan strengthened up to 6.3585 per dollar, rebounding from a 10-day low seen on Thursday. It was set to inch lower over the week as pressures from an aggressive Fed and geopolitical risks persist. HIGHLIGHTS: ** India's 10-year benchmark yields edge lower to 6.824% ** Malaysia's major telcos mull equity stakes in state 5G agency ** China COVID cases fall, govt. inspecting Shanghai, other outbreaks Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0638 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC YTD YTD DAILY % DAILY % % % Japan +0.32 -5.63 0.14 -2.23 China <CNY=CF +0.06 -0.13 -0.77 -11.39 XS> India <INR=IN +0.24 -2.43 -0.19 -0.95 > Indonesia +0.04 -0.61 -0.86 6.19 Malaysia +0.21 -1.21 0.12 4.12 Philippines +0.07 -2.35 -0.11 -0.67 S.Korea <KRW=KF +0.00 -2.48 0.01 -8.32 TC> Singapore +0.12 -0.49 0.49 9.37 Taiwan <TWD=TP -0.03 -3.26 -0.12 -2.97 > Thailand <THB=TH +0.21 -0.36 0.21 1.61 > (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
MARKETS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX slip amid war-driven risk-off; Egypt's pound plunges

* Egyptian pound loses 14% as war prompts dollar flight * Ukraine's MHP defaults on coupon payment * Fed's Powell to speak at 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT) By Anisha Sircar March 21 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks edged lower on Monday, tracking dimmer global risk sentiment as the war in Ukraine intensified, which also sparked an almost 14% slide in Egypt's pound as investors fled risky markets for safer pastures. Ukraine defied a Russian demand that its forces lay down arms before dawn on Monday in Mariupol, as Russia's assault, now in its fourth week, stalls along most fronts, but continues to cause massive destruction. MSCI's index of emerging market stocks wilted 0.8% after rallying 3.4% last week on hopes of an eventual peace deal. The EM stocks index is about 23% off its record high in 2021 as the war roils financial markets and fuels stagflation fears. The index and its currencies counterpart are set to end the month lower. Egypt's central bank let the pound drop to 17.72-17.82 against the dollar after having traded at around 15.7 pounds to the dollar since November 2020. The currency has faced weeks of selling pressure as investors pull out billions of dollars from its treasury markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The central bank hiked overnight interest rates by 100 basis points in a surprise monetary policy meeting earlier on Monday. "Policymakers have finally woken up to (Egypt's) worsening external position," said Capital Economics economist James Swanston. "Pandemic-related factors have played a role, but the key driver has been an increasingly overvalued exchange rate." Analysts expect the currency slide to help with negotiations with the International Monetary Fund about possible assistance. This could reassure investors over Egypt's commitment to orthodox macroeconomic policymaking, Swanston said. Egypt's dollar-denominated government bonds rallied as much as two cents after the move, according to Tradeweb data. Fuelling nerves, Ukrainian poultry producer MHP is not planning to pay a coupon that was due March 19, according to a statement on Friday, making it the first Ukrainian corporate bond to default on a coupon payment. Gold prices edged up and the dollar steadied as the war buoyed demand for safe-haven assets. Markets now await remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later on Monday for clues on U.S. monetary policy. Russia's rouble steadied near 105 to the dollar amid a resumption in OFZ bond trading. The yield on Russia's benchmark 10-year local-currency bonds rose to a record 19.74% in pre-market trading, before settling near 13.3% in the main trading session where the central bank was expected to step in. Elsewhere, central European currencies strengthened between 0.3% and 1% against the euro, recouping some of last week's losses. Mexico's peso and Brazil's real rose 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1245 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1114.46 -0.76 MSCI LatAm 2499.53 0.06 Brazil Bovespa - - Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 4864.15 0.2 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP - - Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0119 0.09 Mexico peso 20.3809 -0.18 Chile peso 803.8 -0.24 Colombia peso - - Peru sol - - Argentina peso 109.6600 -0.13 (interbank) (Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Korean Won#Emerging Markets#Philippine Peso#Asian
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX weaken as Ukraine crisis, rate-hike bets weigh

* Most regional yields inch higher * Indian rupee, Thai baht among top losers * Singapore's 5-year bond yield at highest since May 2019 * Shares in Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines decline By Sameer Manekar March 22 (Reuters) - Asian currencies and equities stepped back while bonds took a beating on Tuesday as investors assessed a hawkish speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the potential fallout from an intensifying crisis in Ukraine. The Indian rupee, Thai baht and the South Korean won eased about half a percent each, with the rupee touching a one-week low and the baht slumping to its lowest in more than two months. India, Asia's second-largest economy and one of the biggest net oil importers in the world, remains exposed to gyrating global oil prices, running a risk of higher inflation, fiscal slippage and a dent to economic growth. The rupee is one of the top losers among regional units, weakening 2.73% so far this year, with majority of those losses coming since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 which has triggered a period of uncertainty and volatility in global financial markets. Analysts at HSBC expect the dollar-rupee pair to stay elevated or rise further in the near term before falling modestly later, assuming easing of geopolitical tensions and oil prices. They now expect rupee to end 2022 at 76 per dollar, lower than prior forecast of 73. The baht, down about 1% so far in 2022, also faces headwinds from the country's exposure to surging oil prices. Thailand, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, is the biggest net oil importer in the region. "Any discernible recovery in the baht might be conditional on oil prices returning to a downward trajectory, which would in turn depend to some extent on more signs of easing in the Russia-Ukraine conflict," analysts at Maybank said in a note. Most regional bonds were pressured after Fed's Powell in a speech on Monday indicated the need to move "expeditiously" and possibly "more aggressively" to tame inflation, lifting the dollar and Treasury yields. Yields on Singapore's five-year notes touched 2.015%, their highest since May 2019, while top yielding 10-year benchmark yields in India and Indonesia traded at 6.837% and 6.746%, respectively. Meanwhile, Indonesian finance minister earlier in the day announced plans to reduce the country's 2022 bond issuance target by at least 100 trillion rupiah ($6.96 billion) to better manage the financing of its fiscal deficit amid rising global market uncertainty. Among other regional currencies, the Malaysian ringgit depreciated 0.2% to its weakest since early January, while the Indonesian rupiah, the Philippine peso and Singapore dollar inched lower. Most equities also took a beating, with shares in Malaysia , Singapore and the Philippines losing between 0.2% and 0.7%, while Indonesian equities advanced 0.7%. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Philippines raises $2.25 bln via three-tranche bond deal ** China Evergrande, units unable to publish annual results by March 31 ** Singapore can deploy more fiscal, monetary policy measures if needed - finmin Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0615 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY YTD % YTD % % DAILY % Japan -0.77 -4.42 <.N225 1.36 -5.55 > China <CNY=CF -0.13 -0.15 <.SSEC 0.23 -10.40 XS> > India <INR=IN -0.36 -2.69 <.NSEI -0.24 -1.60 > > Indonesia -0.15 -0.77 <.JKSE 0.36 6.06 > Malaysia -0.24 -1.16 <.KLSE -0.16 1.09 > Philippines -0.06 -2.77 -0.61 -2.92 S.Korea <KRW=KF -0.36 -2.61 <.KS11 0.95 -8.94 TC> > Singapore -0.08 -0.71 -0.14 7.27 Taiwan <TWD=TP -0.28 -3.07 <.TWII 0.00 -3.62 > > Thailand <THB=TH -0.24 -0.62 <.SETI 0.01 1.00 > > ($1 = 14,360.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso pressured as c.bank underplays rate hikes, stocks lower on deficit view

* Philippines c.bank policy meeting on March 24 * Surge in oil prices hits equities * Yields on Indonesian benchmark bonds fall 27 bps By Riya Sharma March 18 (Reuters) - Philippines' peso slipped on Friday and was on track for its sharpest loss in a week after its central bank signalled it was in no hurry to hike interest rates, while equities eased after the country's current account deficit projection was hiked. Other regional currencies came under pressure from safe-haven flows buoying the U.S. dollar as risk sentiment slightly eased after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates this week, while equities consolidated as a jump in oil prices subdued assets in the net energy importing region. The Malaysian ringgit and the Singapore dollar gave up 0.1%, in line with losses in the Chinese yuan . Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said on Thursday it did not have to follow the Fed's lead in raising rates but was closely monitoring inflation risks, ahead of a policy meeting on March 24. "BSP Governor has stuck to script, indicating he'll wait until the second half of the year before hiking but by then Philippines will likely be behind the curve," said Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at ING. Mapa said the BSP's stance to continue making data-driven monetary policy decisions while monitoring the risk to inflation outlook was pushing the peso further lower. The currency, which has fallen 0.2% so far this week, skidded 0.5%. Manila stocks, which have seen volatile trading since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, fell 1.6% and were set for a second straight weekly loss, with pressure exacerbating after the BSP widened its deficit forecast for the year. "Philippines has had a worsening current account position and with the impact of higher oil prices, it implies further pressure on the current account deficit, so widening of the deficit this year is expected and will increase pressure on the currency," said Mitul Kotecha, senior EM strategist at TD Securities. In Indonesia, the rupiah dropped 0.3%, a day after Bank Indonesia held interest rates at a record low and ruled out a need to tighten policy until there was a fundamental increase in inflation. Stocks in Jakarta slipped 0.3% to lead losses in the region. Indonesia on Thursday made a surprise policy U-turn to remove export volume curbs on palm oil products and raise its export levy instead to control domestic cooking oil prices. In Malaysia, both export and import growth rates fell short of expectations on Friday, despite the rise in global commodity prices, while the trade surplus widened slightly.​ Stocks in Kuala Lumpur skidded 0.5%, but were set for weekly gains. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd up 2.85%, Capital and Investment Ltd up 2.15%, Keppel Corp Ltd up ​1.62% at ** Top gainers on the Thailand's SETI include Ramkhamhaeng Hospital PCL up 11.54%, Baan Rock Garden PCL up 10.59% and Thonburi Healthcare Group PCL up 6.3% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0715 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.28 -3.23 <.N2 0.65 -6.82 25> China <CNY=CFXS -0.11 +0.00 <.SS 1.12 -10.68 > EC> Indonesi -0.28 -0.63 <.JK -0.27 5.53 a SE> Malaysia -0.08 -0.79 <.KL -0.32 3.14 SE> Philippi -0.36 -2.56 <.PS -1.61 -1.61 nes I> S.Korea <KRW=KFTC +0.55 -1.57 <.KS 0.46 -9.09 > 11> Singapor -0.13 -0.45 <.ST 0.34 6.73 e I> Taiwan +0.39 -2.36 <.TW 0.05 -4.18 II> Thailand -0.03 +0.36 <.SE -0.01 1.45 TI> (Reporting by Riya Sharma; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX under pressure as Russian sanctions, hawkish Fed weigh

* S.Korean won, Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit weaken * Singapore shares gain on easing COVID-19 curbs * Investors short on Thai baht for first time in 3 months - Reuters poll * Philippine c.bank holds rates, shares up 1% By Sameer Manekar March 24 (Reuters) - Emerging markets in Asia came under pressure on Thursday as uncertainty prevailed over potential impact from ever-tightening sanctions on Russia and consequent rise in commodity prices, further exacerbating inflationary pressures in the region. Global markets also faced the brunt of volatile commodities and an ever-more hawkish-sounding U.S. Federal Reserve. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan as well as the world equity index were down about 0.2% each. "Uncertainty, rather than unadulterated fears of demand shocks, is arguably the main driving force for the current market dynamics of declining equities, boosted bonds - corresponding to falling yields - and buoyant commodities," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note. In Asia, the South Korean won depreciated up to 0.6% against the dollar, while rest of the emerging currencies - the Thai baht, the Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Indian rupee - drifted within a tight range. Equities were largely mixed, with shares in Indonesia adding about 0.5%, India's Nifty 50 advancing 0.3%, while South Korea's KOSPI and Malaysian benchmark declined 0.5% and 0.2%, respectively. Singapore shares jumped 0.8% to their highest in four weeks, led by travel-related stocks after the city-state further relaxed COVID-19 curbs for fully vaccinated visitors. Barclays analysts "continue to expect bigger driver of economic growth this year to be government's efforts to further reopen domestic economy and international borders, which could lead to a very visible economic boost," they said in a note. They expect the city-state's economy to grow 4.9% in 2022, below last year's 7.6% growth but near the top-end of trade ministry's official forecast range of 3% to 5%. In the Philippines, the peso was up 0.1% while shares gained 1% as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept its policy rate unchanged as widely expected, but raised inflation forecasts and highlighted its readiness to temper increasing price pressures. "A prolonged pause from the BSP even in the face of surging inflation could result in the de-anchoring of inflation expectations, requiring a more forceful tightening cycle from the BSP down the line," said Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at Dutch-bank ING. "Given today's pause, we continue to price in a depreciation bias for peso given the widening differential with the Fed and as pricier imports translate to increased dollar demand in the Philippine spot market." Regional bond markets were also struggling in the wake of a hawkish Fed and uncertainties flowing from the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Singapore's 5-year yields edged higher to touch 2.133% for the first time since December 2018. The 10-year yields in Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand edged higher, while Indonesia's 10-year benchmark yield slipped slightly. Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed investors were bearish on most currencies and turned short on Thailand's baht for the first time in three months amid intensifying geopolitical and inflationary risks. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 5-year benchmark yields edge lower to 5.602% ** Thai FinMin sees high oil prices, inflation as temporary ** BOJ policymaker warns of prolonged inflation due to Ukraine war Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0726 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY YTD YTD % % % DAILY % Japan -0.42 -5.41 0.25 -2.37 China <CNY=CF +0.09 -0.20 -0.63 -10.70 XS> India <INR=IN +0.03 -2.55 -0.43 -1.05 > Indonesia -0.03 -0.70 0.55 6.88 Malaysia -0.17 -1.54 -0.15 3.77 Philippines +0.08 -2.52 1.04 -0.56 S.Korea <KRW=KF -0.41 -2.48 -0.20 -8.33 TC> Singapore +0.01 -0.61 0.81 8.57 Taiwan <TWD=TP -0.16 -3.22 -0.18 -2.85 > Thailand <THB=TH -0.15 -0.68 0.35 1.58 > (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
WORLD
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX eyes 2-year highs as war fuels commodity surge

* Latam FX on track for its 6th straight session of gains * Mexico expected to hike key rate 50 bps on Thursday * Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Mexico FX to end March stronger * Russian share trading to resume Thursday (Adds comment; updates prices, table) By Anisha Sircar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar March 23 (Reuters) - An index of Latin American currencies extended a five-day run on Wednesday, supported by a rally in commodity prices due to the war in Ukraine, with investors turning their focus to key interest rate decisions in Mexico and Chile in coming days. MSCI's index for Latam FX firmed 1.4% against a stronger dollar, on track for its highest level since February 2020 and its sixth straight day of gains. The benchmark has risen nearly 16% from its low in December. "Latam currencies outperformed due to positive terms of trade shock with higher commodity prices combined with many Latam central banks having gotten well ahead of the Fed in hiking interest rates, especially Brazil," said Gordon Bowers, analyst at Columbia Threadneedle’s emerging markets team. "Plus, they're geographically more isolated from spillovers due to the war in Ukraine given relatively limited direct trade links with Russia or Ukraine." U.S. President Joe Biden headed to Europe for an emergency NATO summit on Ukraine four weeks into Russia's invasion. Commodity prices, sent soaring by supply disruptions from the war, rose again with no progress peace talks. "We are continuing to see a rotation into other EM assets from investors exiting Russian assets," said TS Lombard economist Wilson Ferrarezi. The Brazilian real jumped 1.5% against the dollar and has added 6.6% this month. Central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said inflation should peak in April, adding that the short-term figure would be a "little higher" than previously expected by policymakers. Mexico's peso firmed 0.5% ahead of a rate decision Thursday where the central bank is expected to implement a 50-basis-point rate hike. "Mexico's currency is more exposed to the U.S. rate hikes that are just beginning, and being a net oil importer tends to hurt Mexico's external accounts - so the central bank will continue to adopt a more hawkish tone," Ferrarezi said. Chile's peso was flat. Its policy meeting is due next week after the central bank in January enacted its largest rate hike in 20 years, lifting the benchmark rate by 150 basis points to 5.5%. Argentina is likely to hike its own benchmark interest rate again in April if inflation remains high, a source said, signaling more tightening after a 200 basis point raise this week. Argentina's unemployment rate fell to 7.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021, the country's official statistics agency said on Wednesday, well below market expectations, while its economy expanded 10.3% in 2021 and 8.6% in the final quarter of the year, roughly in line with estimates. Meanwhile, Russia plans to resume some stock trading on Thursday after a near monthlong hiatus, with 33 rouble securities to be traded on the Moscow Exchange. However, non-residents will be barred from selling stocks and OFZ rouble bonds until April 1. Annual inflation in Russia accelerated to 14.53% as of March 18, its highest since November 2015, said the economy ministry, as the battered rouble sent prices soaring amid unprecedented Western sanctions. Egypt has asked for the International Monetary Fund's support to implement a comprehensive economic programme, the IMF said. The Egyptian Pound rose 0.7% against the dollar, after the government let it depreciate by 14% on Monday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1933 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1139.61 0.72 MSCI LatAm 2599.20 1.45 Brazil Bovespa 117414.51 0.12 Mexico IPC 55048.84 -1.21 Chile IPSA 4840.49 -0.98 Argentina MerVal 89858.54 -0.346 Colombia COLCAP 1576.79 1.35 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.8370 1.61 Mexico peso 20.1906 0.39 Chile peso 792.5 0.00 Colombia peso 3779.51 -0.61 Peru sol 3.765 0.29 Argentina peso 110.1700 -0.09 (interbank) Argentina peso 198 1.52 (parallel) (Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair and Jonathan Oatis)
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Rupiah flat; most Asian currencies gain on Fed's growth view

* Regional currencies aided by weaker dollar * Indonesia c.bank keeps rates unchanged at record low By Riya Sharma March 17 (Reuters) - Rupiah was flat on Thursday, after Bank Indonesia held interest rates steady, while other Asian currencies gained after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked rates as expected, dousing fears that policy tightening would hinder growth. Leading gains, the South Korean won surged 1.9% to a two-week high and the Thai baht rose 0.2%, while the Malaysian ringgit, the Singapore dollar, and the Taiwanese dollar also strengthened. The Indonesian rupiah was steady at 0.1%, after the country's central bank kept its benchmark rate at a record low of 3.50% and said the country's currency is expected to remain stable, supported by good fundamentals. Stocks in Jakarta were down 0.3% as of 0747 GMT, after falling as much as 0.6% and gaining 0.6% to hit a record high earlier in the session. "While the current crude prices are much higher than the budgeted price, we agree with BI that a temporary dislocation will not impact the outlook. Rather, likely higher tax revenues would allow the government to ringfence its consumers from inflation shock," said Kunal Kundu, India economist with Societe Generale. Kundu said the first rate hike in Indonesia is likely in June, and expects limited pressure on BI to act on the policy rate front amid crude prices already easing substantially from recent peaks. Hopes of more China stimulus and progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks also aided sentiment and pressured the dollar. . In a widely expected move, the Fed raised its benchmark rate by a quarter of a percentage point from near zero, the first increase since 2018. "The FOMC's statement was focussed on price pressures and yet comfortable that higher interest rates and quantitative tightening won't undermine the economic outlook materially," DBS Bank economists said in a note. Bonds in the region also saw some lifting of pressure, with yields on high-returning Indonesian benchmark bonds falling 10 basis points to 6.739%. Emerging Asian bonds excluding China continued to see foreign inflows for a 21st straight month in February, though analysts were turning pessimistic about the outlook due to concerns over higher U.S. rates, soaring inflation and growing global fallout from the war in Ukraine. The Philippines central bank said it was keeping a close watch on emerging risks to its inflation outlook after the Fed hiked interest rates and said the monetary policy decision will continue to be data-dependent, in remarks ahead of the BSP's rate-setting meeting on March 24. Stocks in Manila surged 1.9% to a one-week high and and China and Taiwan shares jumped more than 2.5% each, while peso scaled up to 0.2%. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Apexindo Pratama Duta Tbk PT APEX.JK up 24.64% and Tanah Laut Tbk PT INDX.JK up 21.01% ** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE include Hartalega Holdings Bhd HTHB.KL up 7.88% and Top Glove Corporation Bhd TPGC.KL up 7.43% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0714 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.08 -3.15 <.N2 3.46 -7.43 25> China <CNY=CFXS +0.07 +0.12 <.SS 1.45 -11.62 > EC> India +0.53 -2.02 <.NS 1.95 -0.28 EI> Indonesi +0.10 -0.31 <.JK -0.48 5.74 a SE> Malaysia +0.13 -0.62 <.KL 1.09 3.32 SE> Philippi -0.10 -2.28 <.PS 1.37 0.00 nes I> S.Korea <KRW=KFTC +1.76 -2.12 <.KS 1.33 -9.51 > 11> Singapor +0.17 -0.53 <.ST 0.55 5.93 e I> Taiwan +0.66 -2.68 <.TW 3.00 -4.23 II> Thailand +0.30 +0.45 <.SE 1.00 1.63 TI> (Reporting by Riya Sharma; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
WORLD
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real spurs Latam FX higher

* Brazil's real tracks near one-year high; up 12% YTD * Egypt's pound loses 14% as war prompts dollar flight * Fed's Powell to speak at 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT) (Updates prices, adds details, replaces comment) By Anisha Sircar March 21 (Reuters) - Commodity-rich Latin America's currencies climbed on Monday, led by Brazil's real, as investors assessed the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine, which also sparked an almost 14% slide in the Egyptian pound. Turkey's foreign minister said on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine were nearing agreement on "critical" issues and he was hopeful for a ceasefire if the two sides did not backtrack from progress achieved so far. MSCI's index of Latam currencies added 0.6%, eyeing its third straight day of gains, while the broader EM currencies index slipped 0.1%. The Latam index on Friday hit its highest level since March 2020, with the region benefitting from surging commodity and oil prices as a result of sanctions on Russia. In fact, it has added more than 9% this year, with the real leading gains of 12% so far, luring investor attention despite several other risky assets losing ground amid the Ukraine war. "As Brazil is little exposed to Russian supply (with the exception of fertilizers) or demand, the Russian-Ukraine conflict should weigh down on Brazilian activity only indirectly," said Rabobank strategists Mauricio Une and Gabriel Santos in a note. "We expect (Brazil's) GDP to post a stronger pace in early 2022." On Monday, the real jumped nearly 2% against the dollar, and was headed for its highest level since June 2021. In domestic politics, former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva holds a comfortable lead in the run-up to Brazil's October election while voters blame incumbent far-right President Jair Bolsonaro for surging fuel prices, a poll showed. The Mexican and Chilean pesos firmed 0.4% and 1% respectively. South Africa, too, is set to win from the crisis, as elevated commodity prices improve the balance of trade and bolster the economy, according to TS Lombard. The country's currency was up 0.6% against a steady dollar. Investors awaited remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell later in the session for clues on monetary policy. In Argentina, the International Monetary Fund board will meet at the end of next week to decide on final approval for a $45 billion debt deal, the lender said on Saturday. Elsewhere, Egypt's central bank let the pound drop 14% and was last trading at about 18 a dollar. The currency has faced weeks of selling pressure as investors pull out billions of dollars from its treasury markets following Russia's invasion. Russia's rouble traded at 104 to the dollar amid a resumption in OFZ bond trading. Colombian markets were closed for a local holiday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1449 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1114.28 -0.77 MSCI LatAm 2534.32 1.45 Brazil Bovespa 115428.64 0.1 Mexico IPC 55467.06 2.03 Chile IPSA 4868.03 0.28 Argentina MerVal 90365.17 1.468 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9430 1.48 Mexico peso 20.2980 0.23 Chile peso 797.4 0.56 Peru sol 3.78 0.03 Argentina peso 109.9800 -0.25 (interbank) (Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)
WORLD
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX up for fifth day on commodities boost

* Brazil's real up 5% in March vs Latam FX up 3% * Mexican economy grew 0.3% m/m in Feb - estimate * Argentine central bank to raise rates on Tues - source * Hungary's forint outperforms peers after 100 bps rate hike By Anisha Sircar March 22 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies firmed against a steadying dollar for a fifth straight day on Tuesday as sanctions on Russia kept commodity prices lofty, although worries about the war in Ukraine encouraged caution. MSCI's index for Latin American currencies firmed 0.3%, while stocks rose 0.8%. Mexico's peso jumped 0.5% against the dollar after a preliminary estimate showed the country's economy likely expanded by 0.3% in February compared with the previous month. Brazil's real traded 0.7% higher after having hit its highest since June 2021 earlier in the session. The country's central bank considered implementing a lower rate hike of at least 75 basis points this month, but decided a 100 basis point increase would be "timelier" given inflationary pressures, minutes from its last policy meeting showed. With Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in its fourth week, commodity-exporting countries have benefitted from a global spike in energy and agricultural commodity prices due to sanctions on Russia. But countries that depend on imports of oil and agricultural products have been hard hit. "The polarisation (of EM currencies) promises to increase in the coming months," said Alex Kuptsikevich, senior financial analyst at FxPro. Resource-rich currencies stand to gain in the current environment, with the Brazilian real gaining more than 13% in 2022, and Colombia's peso and South Africa's rand adding 7% and 8% respectively. On the other hand, the Turkish lira and Egyptian pound have shed 10% and 15% respectively. Among stocks, MSCI's Latam stocks index has surged 20% this year, while its EM counterpart is down 10%. "Even in the event of a military settlement, there is no expectation of a quick recovery of previous economic ties," said Kuptsikevich. But in the long term, inflationary risks are seen catching up. Citigroup downgraded Brazil's 2023 growth estimate to 1.2% from 1.5%, citing geopolitical developments spurring inflation, higher interest rates and an additional headwind for economic activity. In Argentina, the central bank will raise the country's interest rate on Tuesday, a source told Reuters, although the size of the hike is still under discussion. Elsewhere, Hungary's forint jumped after the central bank raised the base rate by a bigger than expected 100 basis points to help combat inflation. The Russian rouble steadied at 104 to the dollar, lacking momentum for larger moves, while central bank intervention helped stabilize government OFZ bonds. S&P Global has suspended services of all products to customers in Russia and Belarus who are subject to sanctions, the ratings agency said. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1440 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1132.30 1.53 MSCI LatAm 2564.71 0.78 Brazil Bovespa 117388.61 1.06 Mexico IPC 55517.66 0.09 Chile IPSA 4926.54 -1.36 Argentina MerVal 90853.38 0.902 Colombia COLCAP 1552.29 0.82 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9342 0.18 Mexico peso 20.2713 0.48 Chile peso 791.3 0.27 Colombia peso 3759.51 0.97 Peru sol 3.766 0.37 Argentina peso 110.0700 -0.09 (interbank) (Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX dip as Ukraine war, China pressure weigh, rouble steady

* China keeps LPR unchanged; traders bet on more PBOC support. * Rouble near 105 vs dollar; OFZ trading to resume at 1000 GMT. March 21 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks and currencies came under pressure on Monday as the war in Ukraine raged on and worries mounted over China’s wobbly economy, while Russia’s rouble inched up against the dollar in Moscow trade.
WORLD
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX eyes longest winning streak in two years

* Latam stocks, FX up for 8th straight day * Brazil inflation speeds past forecasts * IMF to decide on Argentina's $45 bln program * EM debt sees 11 straight weekly outflows - BofA By Anisha Sircar March 25 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rallied for an eighth straight day on Friday as investors backed commodity-linked assets, with Brazil's real hovering at two-year highs as surging inflation kept up expectations of aggressive monetary policy tightening. MSCI's index of Latin American currencies rose 0.6%, while stocks gained 0.4%. Both indexes were set to end the week higher, with the former on track for its best week since November 2020. Brazil's real led gains, jumping 0.9% against the dollar after data showed inflation in the country grew more than expected in the month to mid-March, the biggest jump in seven years, underscoring price pressures. "The stronger-than-expected Brazilian inflation reading for the first half of March, of 10.8% y/y, will be followed by a jump to 11.5-12.0% in the near term as recent fuel price hikes filter through," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics. "While the central bank has given signals that there may just be one more 100 bps rate hike in the current cycle, the coming rise in inflation will prompt it to tighten a little further," Jackson said. Latin American currencies are on pace for their longest winning streak since May 2020 as commodity prices have soared on supply concerns after sanctions on Russian over its attack on Ukraine that began on Feb 24. But, the crisis is likely to reduce prospects for global growth in the coming year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Friday. Mexico's peso continued to hold near its strongest level since late September after the central bank on Thursday raised its interest rate by 50 basis points to 6.5%, a decision unexpectedly announced hours ahead of schedule by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. In Colombia, the government said on Thursday that the country will receive two loans totaling $830 million from the World Bank to fund COVID-19 pandemic recovery and education efforts. Colombia's peso was 0.1% firmer. The International Monetary Fund will reportedly decide on Argentina's $45 billion program on Friday, with the country expected to clear the final hurdle to rework its debt with the lender. Meanwhile, emerging market debt has seen outflows for the past 11 weeks while EM stocks have seen outflows for the past two weeks, Bank of America said in its weekly flow note on Friday. Among equities, Mexico's Ipc index underperformed strongly, after hitting an all-time high last session. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1418 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1123.18 -1.21 MSCI LatAm 2647.92 0.38 Brazil Bovespa 119254.40 0.17 Mexico IPC 55341.45 -0.87 Chile IPSA 4965.68 0.23 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1600.36 0.43 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7852 0.93 Mexico peso 20.0359 0.20 Chile peso 785.7 0.32 Colombia peso 3777.01 0.16 Peru sol 3.711 0.51 Argentina peso 110.3800 -0.18 (interbank) (Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asia FX, stocks retreat on Russia sanctions caution, dollar strength

* S.Korean won, Thai baht, Philippine peso decline * Singapore shares gain on easing COVID-19 curbs * Philippine cenbank seen holding rate - Reuters poll By Sameer Manekar March 24 (Reuters) - Asian currencies and most regional share markets weakened on Thursday as U.S. President Joe Biden sought to persuade European leaders to impose more sanctions on Russia, while the Federal Reserve's hawkishness kept global markets under pressure. "Uncertainty, rather than unadulterated fears of demand shocks, is arguably the main driving force for the current market dynamics of declining equities, boosted bonds - corresponding to falling yields - and buoyant commodities," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.6%, while Japan's Nikkei retreated from a more than two-month high as a rise in crude oil prices stoked inflation concerns. In Asia, South Korean won weakened 0.6%, a day after the country nominated International Monetary Fund official Rhee Chang-yong as its new central bank chief. Rhee is expected to maintain the Bank of Korea's efforts to curb inflation, while taking a less hawkish stance than his predecessor. Elsewhere, Thai baht, Philippine peso, Singapore dollar and Malaysian ringgit eased marginally as the U.S. dollar gained ground against major currencies. Overnight, U.S. Treasuries witnessed a sharp sell-off, with the 10-year benchmark yields retreating from an almost three-year peak, as investors assessed the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish stance. Asian bond markets also suffered a continued sell-off. Singapore's 5-year yields edged higher to touch 2.133% for the first time since December 2018. The 10-year yields in Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand edged higher, while Indonesia's 10-year benchmark yield slipped slightly. Among Asia's equity markets, Singapore shares jumped 0.8% to their highest in four weeks, led by travel-related stocks after the city-state further relaxed COVID-19 curbs for fully vaccinated visitors. The city-state's flagship carrier Singapore Airlines jumped 2.9%, transport services provider ComfortDelGro Corp advanced 4.2%, while resorts and casino developer Genting Singapore added 3.8%. Elsewhere, shares in Indonesia and the Philippines gained about 0.5% each, while South Korea's KOSPI and Malaysian benchmark declined 0.5% and 0.2%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Philippine central bank, in a decision due later in the day, is widely expected to keep its policy rate unchanged. Analysts at TD Securities expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to hike rates in the second half of this year, while a Reuters poll predicted the overnight repurchase facility would move up 50 basis points in the last quarter. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 5-year benchmark yields edges lower to 5.615% ** Thai FinMin sees high oil prices, inflation as temporary ** Singapore's Olam expects delay in IPO of its food ingredients unit Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0345 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC YTD YTD % DAILY % DAILY % % Japan -0.04 -5.05 <.N22 -0.87 -3.46 5> China <CNY=C 0.00 -0.28 <.SSE -0.54 -10.62 FXS> C> India <INR=I 0.00 -2.58 <.NSE 0.00 -0.62 N> I> Indonesia -0.10 -0.77 <.JKS 0.42 6.74 E> Malaysia -0.07 -1.44 <.KLS -0.13 3.79 E> Philippines -0.06 -2.65 <.PSI 0.41 -1.18 > S.Korea <KRW=K -0.47 -2.53 <.KS1 -0.63 -8.73 FTC> 1> Singapore -0.01 -0.63 <.STI 0.89 8.66 > Taiwan <TWD=T -0.20 -3.25 <.TWI -0.25 -2.92 P> I> Thailand <THB=T -0.15 -0.68 <.SET 0.26 1.49 H> I> (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
WORLD
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks bounce on China stimulus hopes, Ukraine peace talks

* Latam FX gains on hopes of Russia-Ukraine breakthrough * MSCI Latam stocks index set for first day of gains in five * Traders eye Fed liftoff; policy statement due 2 p.m. EDT By Anisha Sircar March 16 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies bounced against a weaker dollar on Wednesday as market sentiment was boosted by Chinese stimulus hopes and continued peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, though traders remained on edge ahead of what is likely to be the first U.S. interest rate hike in three years. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He urged government bodies to roll out market-friendly policies, boosting shares in China, Hong Kong and other markets a day after Chinese stocks slumped to a 21-month low. MSCI's index for Latin American stocks firmed 2.4% - its first day of gains in the last five - and its' currencies counterpart added 0.6%, after declines on Tuesday. Aiding confidence, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said negotiations on the Russia-Ukraine conflict were becoming "more realistic", while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said there was "some hope for compromise". "The positive EM moves are based on good news out of China, and chances of a ceasefire, which markets are waiting to see ... (Investors) are also taking advantage of the dollar's momentum losing steam because the rate hike has already been priced in," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, dropped ahead of an interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve. Markets expect the U.S. central bank, which will issue a policy statement and new economic projections at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point. "Anything that seems like good news is lifting spirits, and indications of a very hawkish outlook could crush that optimism and erase these gains," Perez said. A recent surge in raw material prices has given way to increased investor bets on commodity-rich Latin American economies, though sharp corrections in commodity prices seen this week could lead to volatility as markets move quickly to discount the war and its implications, according to analysts. Brazil's real gained 0.6% against the dollar. The wheat importer exported around 2.5 million tonnes of wheat from December to March, an unprecedented volume driven by a historically good harvest in 2021, while demand has been further boosted by the war between major suppliers Russia and Ukraine. Mexico's peso added 0.4%, and Chile's peso jumped 0.7%. Optimism over the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine also held up gains in most central European currencies including the Polish zloty and Czech crown, which were 0.7% and 0.9% stronger against the euro, respectively, while the Hungarian forint slid in a move that traders called a correction of recent gains. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at xx GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1081.10 5.29 MSCI LatAm 2375.73 2.41 Brazil Bovespa 110918.04 1.8 Mexico IPC 53709.31 1.32 Chile IPSA 4694.26 1.54 Argentina MerVal 85446.85 1.656 Colombia COLCAP 1524.58 0.16 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1158 0.82 Mexico peso 20.7226 0.47 Chile peso 801.3 1.05 Colombia peso 3818.01 0.18 Peru sol 3.709 0.73 Argentina peso (interbank) 109.4200 -0.09 Argentina peso (parallel) 197.5 1.27 (Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah inch higher

March 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.080 120.8 -0.23 Sing dlr 1.356 1.3569 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 28.546 28.543 -0.01 Korean won 1214.500 1218.1 +0.30 Baht 33.460 33.49 +0.09 Peso 52.370 52.33 -0.08 Rupiah 14335.000 14356 +0.15 Rupee 76.175 76.175 0.00 Ringgit 4.215 4.215 0.00 Yuan 6.370 6.366 -0.07 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 121.080 115.08 -4.96 Sing dlr 1.356 1.3490 -0.51 Taiwan dlr 28.546 27.676 -3.05 Korean won 1214.500 1188.60 -2.13 Baht 33.460 33.39 -0.21 Peso 52.370 50.99 -2.64 Rupiah 14335.000 14250 -0.59 Rupee 76.175 74.33 -2.42 Ringgit 4.215 4.1640 -1.21 Yuan 6.370 6.3550 -0.24 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MARKETS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies on back foot as U.S. dollar gains ground

March 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.240 121.15 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.358 1.3575 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 28.600 28.551 -0.17 Korean won 1219.500 1213.8 -0.47 Baht 33.690 33.57 -0.36 Peso 52.415 52.35 -0.12 Rupiah 14365.000 14345 -0.14 Rupee 76.300 76.3 0.00 Ringgit 4.230 4.222 -0.19 Yuan 6.375 6.3733 -0.02 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 121.240 115.08 -5.08 Sing dlr 1.358 1.3490 -0.68 Taiwan dlr 28.600 27.676 -3.23 Korean won 1219.500 1188.60 -2.53 Baht 33.690 33.39 -0.89 Peso 52.415 50.99 -2.72 Rupiah 14365.000 14250 -0.80 Rupee 76.300 74.33 -2.58 Ringgit 4.230 4.1640 -1.56 Yuan 6.375 6.3550 -0.31 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
MARKETS
Reuters

China stocks fall as cenbank keeps rate steady amid COVID curbs

SHANGHAI, April 15 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Friday, dragged by losses in tech and automobile shares after the central bank kept its policy rates unchanged, even as the economy grapples with its worst coronavirus outbreak in more than two years. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.4% by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

S.Korean stocks retreat as U.S. yields rebound sharply

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield surges SEOUL, April 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Friday after U.S. Treasury yields rebounded sharply on aggressive monetary tightening concerns. The won weakened, and the benchmark bond yield surged. ** The benchmark KOSPI was down 13.66 points, or 0.50%, at 2,702.15 as of 0120 GMT, after dropping as much as 1.17% in early trade. ** U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Thursday following two days of declines after a flurry of economic data and a policy announcement from the European Central Bank about its tightening plans was less aggressive than anticipated. ** Hopes of inflation peaking out faded as the Ukraine crisis is expected to last longer, while a stronger dollar after the European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting did not help the local stock market either, said Cape Investment and Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan. ** South Korea said it will drop most COVID-19-related restrictions next week, including a midnight curfew on eateries, as the Omicron surge in cases shows signs of waning, although people will still have to wear masks. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.04% and peer SK Hynix slid 1.82%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.34%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 149.6 billion won ($121.71 million) worth of shares on the main board, extending selloffs to the eighth straight session. ** The won was quoted at 1,230.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.46%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,229.3 per dollar, up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,229.3. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.28 point to 105.27. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 8.1 basis points to 2.973%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 9.9 basis points to 3.322%. ($1 = 1,229.1800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japan's cenbank is not aiming to manipulate currency, PM says

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the central bank’s monetary policy is aimed at achieving its 2% inflation target, not at manipulating currency rates, brushing aside the view the country must end an ultra-low interest rate policy to stem sharp yen declines. Kishida also said the recent...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
314K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy