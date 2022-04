Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Despite an earlier court filing to drop out of the Pennsylvania gubernatorial race, Sen. Jake Corman now says that he plans to remain on the ballot. Two developments today have led me to decide to remain in the race for governor: President Trump’s statement on the race and my conversation directly with the president. He encouraged me to keep fighting, and that’s what I’m going to do – keep fighting for the people of Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO