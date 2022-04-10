ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Beloved Cowboys RB coach Gary Brown passes away, age 52

By Todd Brock
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2baF81_0f5L4RSH00

Gary Brown, who coached the Cowboys running backs for seven seasons, passed away Sunday at the age of 52.

As reported by Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Brown had been battling cancer.

“Gary Brown had a big heart partnered with a big smile and a big personality,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said as part of a statement Sunday night. “His energy and spirit were infectious. He lit up every room he walked into and touched the lives of those who knew him, loved him.”

Brown played running back in the 1990s, spending time with the Oilers, Chargers, and Giants over eight seasons. After returning to both the high school and college ranks to begin a coaching carer, he worked his back to the pros on Eric Mangini’s staff in Cleveland in 2009.

The Cowboys hired Brown in 2013; he was in Dallas through the 2019 season. He most recently served as running backs coach for Wisconsin, hired in Madison in March 2021. He did not travel with the Badgers to their bowl game this past December due to cancer treatments.

Over Brown’s seven seasons as running backs coach in Dallas, Cowboys ball carriers won three NFL rushing crowns.

DeMarco Murray notched back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2013 and 2014, led the league in rushing yards in 2014, and was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award in 2014. He earned three Pro Bowl nods for his play.

Ezekiel Elliott won the rushing title in two of his first three seasons and went to three Pro Bowls, all under Brown’s tutelage.

Brown had an especially tight bond with his backs, something TV viewers got to see during the 2018 Amazon series All or Nothing: A Season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Brown had been diagnosed twice with cancer, the first time while he was in Cleveland. He underwent chemotherapy and surgery and was given a clean bill of health.

He received his second diagnosis just after the Cowboys’ coaching change in early 2020. A malignant tumor was found near Brown’s pancreas.

After taking a year off, Brown joined the Wisconsin staff for the ’21 season, even as he went through immunotherapy.

“When you’re sitting by yourself and you’re alone and you’re thinking about what’s next,” he said per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “you really think about the things that could be taken away. Not only football but your family and your friends.

“It’s going to do one of two things to you. It’s going to eat you up and you’re going to fold up and go into a corner and die, or you’re going to fight. My parents raised me to fight.”

Brown is survived by a wife, two daughters, and a son.

Comments / 4

Phyllis Robinson
3d ago

Rest in the Arms of Jesus and fly with the Angels now. Peace and thoughts to your family and friends. Love from Lima,Ohio

Reply
3
Related
The Spun

Bob Stoops Lands New Head Coaching Job: Fans React

On Wednesday morning, the football world learned that former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is back in the head coaching ranks. Stoops was officially named as a head coach of the XFL – for the second time. He joins Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow and Anthony Becht as the head coaches for the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jason Garrett Has Landed A New Job In Football

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the NFL world learned that former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett landed a new job. No, he hasn’t signed on with a new NFL team. Instead, he’s headed to an entirely different football league and won’t be on the sidelines. According to a...
NFL
The Spun

Jason Garrett Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach

Gary Brown served as the Dallas Cowboys’ running backs coach under Jason Garrett from 2013-19. On Sunday, the 52-year-old former assistant and NFL running back tragically lost his battle with cancer. Brown’s passing has hit his former players and teammates hard. Garrett, who worked alongside the Williamsport, Pa. native...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

The Cowboys Announced New Jersey Numbers Tuesday

The Dallas Cowboys announced multiple jersey number changes entering the 2022 season. According to the team’s site, 13 players are switching to a new number. The Athletic’s Jon Machota highlighted a few alterations. Cornerback Kelvin Joseph and defensive end Chauncey Golston went to the opposite ends of the...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Texas Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Cleveland, TX
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Jerry Jones
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL player tased during altercation with police

Former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Alex Carrington was arrested early Monday morning following an alleged tense altercation with police. According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Carrington was pulled over at around 1:34 a.m. on Monday in Lockport, N.Y., after officers observed him speeding without his headlights on. During the stop, police suspected the 34-year-old was intoxicated. They asked him to step out of the car for a field sobriety test, at which point things got a bit out of hand.
LOCKPORT, NY
FanSided

Russell Wilson just listed his Seattle-area home for an insane amount of money

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and wife Ciara are selling their home in Bellevue for a stunning $28 million. Now that Russell Wilson has left the Seattle Seahawks and he’s the pride and joy of the Denver Broncos, it looks like he’s ready to cut ties with all things in his former stomping grounds. This included his mansion outside of the city.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Officially Announce “Major Business” News

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Dallas Cowboys will host a “major business announcement press conference” on Wednesday. Moments ago, we found out what that major announcement is all about. The Cowboys have become the first NFL team to partner with a cryptocurrency company by joining...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Oilers#Chargers#Giants#Badgers#Penn State
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

USC Standout RB Meet With Texans - NFL Draft Tracker

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, TexansDaily.com will be your moment-by-moment Houston Texans guide. Dig in below... APR 13 MR. FOOTBALL IN HOUSTON According to reports, USC running back Keaontay Ingram recently visited the Texans as one of the team's top-30 visits. Ingram initially was a member of Texas' running back room before leaving following the firing of Tom Herman.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Re-Signing Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

The Seattle Seahawks have brought in a quarterback for the 2022 NFL season. But it’s not the one who has been openly asking for the team to sign him. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Seahawks are re-signing veteran quarterback Geno Smith for the 2022 season. Smith went 1-2 as a starter in place of an injured Russell Wilson last year. He completed 68-percent of his passes for 702 yards and five touchdowns in four games.
SEATTLE, WA
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: 'I would trade up' in 2022 NFL Draft

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones left little doubt in January he was displeased with his team's one-and-done playoff journey that ended with a home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys then began the new NFL year in March by officially trading wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. Dallas later lost receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. and defensive end Randy Gregory to free agency and, as franchise legend and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin recently pointed out, still has noticeable holes on the roster ahead of the upcoming draft that opens on April 28.
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy