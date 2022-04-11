Rain and warmer temps start to move into the valley

TONIGHT: I am not sure Mother Nature could have brought a nicer day to the Ohio Valley other than what we had today! Bright blue skies, plentiful sunshine, birds chirping, warmer air, and calm winds, what a stunner of a day! Temperatures have flirted with 70 degrees for our daytime high. Cloud cover started to increase in the afternoon with more clouds expected later tonight. Southwesterly winds will keep us warm and mild tonight as temps get down into the upper 40s. An upper-level disturbance will push in early tomorrow morning with a few scattered rain showers for the region.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 29 DAYS AGO