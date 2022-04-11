ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

2022 CMT Music Awards: How, When To Watch

By Jonathan Howard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n2wE6_0f5L480x00

The big day is almost here! Find out how to watch the CMT Awards here at Outsider. It will be a big night of fun and music. Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, the next edition of the awards show season is coming. Country Music Television has set up a 3-hour long event in Nashville. The ceremony will honor some of the best in country music.

How to Watch CMT Awards

  • When: Monday, April 11 at 8 PM EST
  • TV: CBS or live stream on Paramount+
  • Host: Kelsea Ballerini

This year for the big celebration, everything gets going on CBS at 8 PM EST. Fans that want to catch the 3-hour long show can also stream on Paramount+ if they would like. This year, the CMT folks are bringing Ballerini back after she cohosted with Kane Brown last year. She seems very excited to have the honor again this year. Anthony Mackie, the Marvel movie star, will join her on the stage.

“I’m thrilled to be returning as host at this year’s CMT Awards with Anthony Mackie,” the country singer said in a statement. “This award show is always a special one, as it revolves around the fans and celebrates their favorite artists. This year is especially cool to be a part of as CMT grows into a network spot and expands for even more fans to get involved. It’s going to be a big one and I can’t wait!”

As for Mackie, the Hollywood star has been waiting to take a role at this year’s awards. He was a presenter last year, but now as a host is taking that to a new level.

“I had the pleasure of presenting at last year’s CMT Music Awards and received the warmest welcome from the country music community and the city of Nashville,” the actor explained. “I can’t wait to get back to Music City to co-host this year’s awards with the amazing Kelsea Ballerini.”

CMT Awards Feature Big Name Nominations

The night should be filled with a lot of fun and a lot of deserving awards. In the Video of the Year category, Cody Johnson, Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney and Luke Combs are all nominated.

Look out for George Strait in the Performance of the Year category. You can never count out the King of Country. His CMT GIANTS performance honoring Charley Pride is nominated. His performance of Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone was wonderful.

It is going to be a big night. A lot of big stars will be there too. With a lot of performers set to take the stage, the show should be a lot of fun to watch. There are three hours of performances, awards, and more. So, tune in on CBS or stream the awards on Paramount+. It all goes down tomorrow night.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

2022 CMT Music Awards: Luke Combs Scratched From Performance Lineup

Earlier this week, the CMT Music Awards announced the first round of performers for the show, which included Luke Combs. Now, he’s been taken off the performer list after testing positive for COVID-19. Country Now received a statement from a CMT Music awards spokesperson earlier today. Apparently, Combs was...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

2022 CMT Music Awards Nominees Announced: See the Full List

The list of 2022 CMT Music Awards nominations is finally here. Keep reading to see the full list of nominees. Today is a big day for the country music world: The 2022 CMT Music Awards nominees are officially out. With the awards show being broadcasted on Monday April 11, fans only have a few weeks to vote for their favorite artists.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott’s Family: How Many Children Does He Have?

Sam Elliott is an icon and a legendary actor who’s garnered a reputation as a tough-as-nails cowboy. Through his successes, he’s created a life that will forever be remembered. And though to the public, Sam Elliott is synonymous with Western dramas, he also has a sweet and fulfilling personal life. That includes his role as a father. Sam Elliott’s a family man through and through.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain's appearance causes a stir as fans notice the same thing

Shania Twain's Las Vegas residency has been a sure-fire hit and people are still talking about the promotional photos for the event. The country music star thrilled fans last year when she announced tickets for had gone on sale. Shania shared an official poster for Let’s Go on social media...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charley Pride
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Cole Swindell
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Kane Brown
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
George Strait
Person
Cody Johnson
CBS LA

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Westby said in a news release. Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, before moving to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally, the news release said.Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for Tracy...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music Awards#Country Music Awards#Music Community#Country Music Television#Cbs#Paramount#Cmt
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares sweet snap with husband to celebrate wonderful news

Miranda Lambert has had an incredibly exciting few months in her career, with everything from sell-out shows to awards. While the country singer is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, she is always supported by her husband Brendan McLoughlin, and shared one particularly memorable picture of the pair celebrating her success back in October when she marked her induction into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

20 Songs Written By Chris Stapleton That You Probably Forgot About

Before Chris Stapleton’s big break in 2015, he was cranking out hit song after hit song. Writing songs for Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, George Strait and more, Chris was one of the most sought-after songwriters in town, but not only that, everybody in country music knew he could sing his ass off.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

435K+
Followers
47K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy