Cowlitz County, WA

Winter Storm Warning issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 13:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, slow down and allow plenty of extra...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 09:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Roads will be slick resulting in slow and hazardous travel. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet AREAS OF HEAVY SNOW THROUGH THIS MORNING .Widespread light to moderate snow will continue over the region this morning. The heaviest snowfall this morning will be focused from Denver south to the Palmer Divide and west into the foothills and another area of heavier snow from Limon to Akron and points east. Roads will be slushy and slick through late morning, especially in the foothills and over the Palmer Divide. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination safely. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow ongoing. Additional snow accumulations up to three inches. * WHERE...The Southern Front Range Foothills, Boulder and the western suburbs of Denver, and Castle Rock. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...slushy and slick roads will make travel hazardous.
BROOMFIELD, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 12 inches with the heaviest amounts on Bartlett and Johnson Mesas along the Colorado border. North winds gusting as high as 60 mph this afternoon and evening. * WHERE...Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Check road conditions before heading out. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and create near blizzard conditions. This includes along I-25 through Raton Pass. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drifts up to 1 foot deep possible, except up to 2 feet at the higher elevations. Areas of blowing snow will produce near whiteout conditions at times this afternoon and night.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 09:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip. org Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County AREAS OF HEAVY SNOW THROUGH THIS MORNING .Widespread light to moderate snow will continue over the region this morning. The heaviest snowfall this morning will be focused from Denver south to the Palmer Divide and west into the foothills and another area of heavier snow from Limon to Akron and points east. Roads will be slushy and slick through late morning, especially in the foothills and over the Palmer Divide. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination safely. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow ongoing. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Denver, and Byers. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
BROOMFIELD, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 03:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-19 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area and Cascade mountains of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, and Paradise on Mount Rainier. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest accumulations through this morning will be above 4000 feet at Mount Baker and Mount Rainier. Lighter snow showers will continue through this afternoon and evening with additional accumulations of 1-3 inches possible, including in the passes.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
County
Skamania County, WA
County
Cowlitz County, WA
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 03:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Higher amounts will be possible over the Rampart Range. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Teller and northern El Paso Counties. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 18:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills; Northern Oregon Cascades A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Clackamas County through 700 PM PDT At 627 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mount Hood Village, or 9 miles east of Sandy, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Storm is showing weak rotation which may produce a brief funnel cloud. If a funnel cloud is witnessed, notify local law enforcement and ask to relay to the National Weather Service. Locations impacted include Mount Hood Village, Zigzag, Welches, Rhododendron and Brightwood. In Oregon this includes U.S. Highway 26 east of Portland between mile markers 29 and 49. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 20:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Clinton The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Illinois Kaskaskia River at Vandalia. Kaskaskia River at Carlyle. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Kaskaskia River at Carlyle. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 22.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is forecast to fall slowly to near 22.1 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Kaskaskia River Carlyle 16.5 22.3 Thu 8 pm 22.2 22.1 21.8 21.6 21.1
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Jefferson county. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 10:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EDT Thursday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 18.2 feet. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adams, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 9 AM CDT. Target Area: Adams; Wilkinson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO THURSDAY, APRIL 28 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night to Thursday, April 28. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 44.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Thursday morning to a crest of 49.5 feet Monday, April 25. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 44.7 Thu 8 pm CDT 44.7 44.9 45.7
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Greene, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 22:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Daviess; Greene; Knox The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Hazleton and Petersburg. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson and Lawrence Counties. White River at Edwardsport and Elliston. Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma .Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central Indiana yesterday has created lowland and minor flooding along the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The Wabash River near Lafayette should crest Friday afternoon. The White River near Edwardsport should crest Saturday afternoon. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Elliston. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, River Road north of CR 150 W in Greene County is flooded. Low agricultural fields flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.2 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon. Target Area: Outagamie; Shawano; Waupaca The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Shawano, Outagamie and Waupaca Counties. For the Lower Wolf River...including Shiocton...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wolf River near Shiocton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding is confined to lowland and agricultural land. The entire boat landing in Shiocton is under several feet of floodwaters. Water is surrounding lowland areas around homes on Mill and Island Streets. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM CDT Thursday was 11.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.9 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dodge, Telfair, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dodge; Telfair; Wilcox The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Abbeville affecting Dodge, Wilcox and Telfair Counties. Oconee River near Mount Vernon affecting Treutlen, Wheeler and Montgomery Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Abbeville...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Oconee River Basin...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and is forecast. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Abbeville. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14 feet, Moderate flooding begins. Roads to homes along the west side of the river in Abbeville become inaccessible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 14.2 feet and falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday morning and continue falling to 8.3 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 12 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DODGE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural land is flooding along both banks of the river in Lawrence, Independence, and Jackson counties. Minor flooding in Powhatan Community and Courthouse State Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.0 feet Friday morning. From there, the river is expected to remain nearly steady through the weekend and early next week. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 20.6 Thu 8 PM 21.0 20.7 20.6 21.0 7 AM 4/15
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 20:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bentonia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 26.5 feet, Flooding of agricultural land has more than doubled in the last 1.5 feet rise. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 25.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 26.0 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 25.2 Thu 8 pm CDT 25.6 25.8 25.9
MADISON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Prairie, White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Prairie; White; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Georgetown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Hurricane Lake Wildlife Management Area and Raft Creek Bottoms inundated. Roads in the bottoms are flooded. At 22.0 feet, Farm fields and farm roads on either side of Highway 36 west of Georgetown inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 21.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain nearly steady through the weekend. The river should fall very slowly early next week, but will remain above flood stage. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date White River Georgetown 21.0 21.7 Thu 8 PM 21.7 21.7 21.7 STEADY
PRAIRIE COUNTY, AR

