ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan County, WY

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 03:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 09:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip. org Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County AREAS OF HEAVY SNOW THROUGH THIS MORNING .Widespread light to moderate snow will continue over the region this morning. The heaviest snowfall this morning will be focused from Denver south to the Palmer Divide and west into the foothills and another area of heavier snow from Limon to Akron and points east. Roads will be slushy and slick through late morning, especially in the foothills and over the Palmer Divide. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination safely. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow ongoing. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Denver, and Byers. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
BROOMFIELD, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Highland WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, resulting in storm total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. The highest accumulations will be on the western facing slopes of the Alleghenies. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A prolonged period of steady snow showers is expected through the overnight with temperatures falling below freezing likely resulting in slippery travel conditions into Sunday morning.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 03:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch, sleet accumulations of around one quarter of an inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook and Northwest Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sheridan County, WY
State
Montana State
State
Wyoming State
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Springfield Vicinity, Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Springfield Vicinity, Baca County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Baca County. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow amounts will be dependent on the timing of the rain to snow switch over. If this occurs earlier in the day, then snowfall amounts could be heavier, especially across western portions of the county. This will be a heavy wet snow which when combined with strong winds may cause damage to trees and potential power outages. Visibility may drop to under a mile at times due to heavy snow and blowing snow.
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Chinati Mountains, Davis Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Chinati Mountains; Davis Mountains; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Davis and Chinati Mountains. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 10:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West Snow This Afternoon and Overnight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow. Areas in the Bighorn Mountains could see 2 to 4 inches by Thursday morning. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...This afternoon through 3 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel on Powder River Pass may be hazardous due to accumulating snow this evening and Thursday morning.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible. * WHERE...Pikes Peak, Teller County and the Rampart Range. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Central#Winter Storm Watch#Cold
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Clark, Edwards, Ellis, Finney, Ford, Gray, Haskell, Hodgeman by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Clark; Edwards; Ellis; Finney; Ford; Gray; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kiowa; Lane; Meade; Ness; Pawnee; Pratt; Rush; Scott; Stafford; Trego WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow is possible with widespread 2 to 4 inches or greater. North to northeast winds will increase to 30 to 40 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph. Blowing and drifting of snow is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...Snow will develop between 4 pm and 8 pm Thursday and continue into Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on treacherous travel conditions with very low visibilities and drifting snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near blizzard conditions are possible if heavier snow amounts materialize.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR THE WEST CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST HIGHLANDS, SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS AND NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS BELOW SNOWPACK AND THE MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY DUE TO STRONG WIND, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT LATE SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY .South to southwest winds aloft strengthen and humidities decrease as an incoming storm system advances toward western New Mexico Sunday. Strong winds will combine with low humidities and high Haines to create critical fire weather conditions. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast and East Central Plains from late Sunday morning through early Sunday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from around 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended..
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Red Lodge Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Wet snow expected with slushy roads possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, mainly in grassy areas. Locally higher amounts possible against the mountains. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Red Lodge Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slushy or slick road conditions and areas of poor visibility.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Gogebic, Ontonagon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Gogebic; Ontonagon WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of one inch with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Ontonagon and Gogebic counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Houghton, Keweenaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 04:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Houghton; Keweenaw WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing rain, snow and some sleet. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. East winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Houghton and Keweenaw Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice and snow accumulation. Plan on difficult travel conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Davis Mountains Foothills, Eastern Culberson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CDT /11 PM MDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Reeves County Plains and Davis Mountains Foothills, and Eastern Culberson County. * WHEN...From 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ Monday to midnight CDT /11 PM MDT/ Monday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust may reduce visibility and make travel difficult.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eddy Plains, Lea, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Eddy Plains; Lea; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 25 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO...THE PERMIAN BASIN...AND TRANS PECOS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 25 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE PERMIAN BASIN...TRANS PECOS...AND SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WEST TEXAS AND SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County and Reeves County Plains. * TIMING...For the Warning...This afternoon into evening. For the Watch...Monday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. On Monday, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * RFTI...4 to 5 or near critical to critical.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Rice, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Lincoln; Rice; Russell WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Russell, Lincoln, Barton, Ellsworth and Rice Counties. * WHEN...From this evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the early morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While most of the snow accumulation will be on grassy surfaces, roads and highways could become partially snow packed, slushy, slick and hazardous.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 19:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kit Carson County; Yuma County WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING The band of heavy to moderate snow is exiting Yuma and Kit Carson counties. Light snow up to 2 inches is possible over the next several hours.
KIT CARSON COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 00:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling 1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Ventura County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow and Blowing snow. Winds gusting up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 7 inches possible. North winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night. The heaviest snow will occur from late Monday morning through early Monday evening * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Tire traction will be reduced. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. This includes portions of I-25 between Raton and Raton Pass. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility resulting in near blizzard conditions. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 18:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills; Northern Oregon Cascades A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Clackamas County through 700 PM PDT At 627 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mount Hood Village, or 9 miles east of Sandy, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Storm is showing weak rotation which may produce a brief funnel cloud. If a funnel cloud is witnessed, notify local law enforcement and ask to relay to the National Weather Service. Locations impacted include Mount Hood Village, Zigzag, Welches, Rhododendron and Brightwood. In Oregon this includes U.S. Highway 26 east of Portland between mile markers 29 and 49. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy