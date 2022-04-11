ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar, yields firm; Ukraine woes cap losses

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

April 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Monday, as the dollar and Treasury yields firmed on prospects of aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while fresh concerns over Russia's attacks in eastern Ukraine lent some support to the safe-haven metal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,942.93 per ounce, as of 0140 GMT, after hitting a more than one-week high of $1,949.32 earlier in the day. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,949.00. * The U.S. dollar index was steady after topping 100 for the first time in nearly two years on Friday on bets of aggressive Fed measures to contain soaring inflation. * A stronger dollar makes gold less attractive for other currency holders. * The 10-year U.S. yield hit 2.73% on Friday, its highest since March 2019, as traders bet on a more hawkish Fed stance. * Higher U.S. interest rates and yields increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which is also used as a hedge against rising inflation. * Russian forces pounded targets in eastern Ukraine with missiles and artillery on Sunday, as Austria's leader planned to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. * Discounts on physical gold in India widened as scrap supplies increased amid only a slight improvement in demand, while purchases in top consumer China were steady despite COVID-19 lockdowns as buyers sought safe-haven assets. * Spot silver was flat at $24.75 per ounce and platinum rose 0.7% to $981.41. * Palladium was up 2.8% at $2,494.48 after hitting a more than two-week high earlier in the session. * The auto-catalyst metal gained 8.6% on Friday after newly refined Russian platinum and palladium were suspended from trading in London, denying access to the metals' biggest trade hub. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 UK Manufacturing Output MM Feb 0600 UK GDP Estimate Feb (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

