El Paso, TX

El Paso Police investigating Sunday shooting death

By Chris Babcock
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is investigating a shooting death, after the victim shows up a local hospital with a gunshot wound and dies.

The only information EPPD officials have released is that the shooting victim self transported to Sierra Providence East and later died from injuries.

There is no information on the original location of the shooting nor is there any information on any suspects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cW5rM_0f5L2LTZ00
EPPD units at Sierra Providence East emergency room. | Photo by KTSM Photojournalist Anthony Pina

