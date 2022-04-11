El Paso Police investigating Sunday shooting death

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is investigating a shooting death, after the victim shows up a local hospital with a gunshot wound and dies.

The only information EPPD officials have released is that the shooting victim self transported to Sierra Providence East and later died from injuries.

There is no information on the original location of the shooting nor is there any information on any suspects.

Look for updates on this story as EPPD provides the information, here on KTSM.com and in our newscasts.

EPPD units at Sierra Providence East emergency room. | Photo by KTSM Photojournalist Anthony Pina

