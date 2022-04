ST ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities rescued 11 emaciated dogs from a home in Pulaski County. They brought them to the Kitten & Puppy Division Adoption Center. The dogs need a lot of care due to their condition. The dogs were found at a home in Pulaski County. The owner surrendered to the Kitten & Puppy Division Adoption Center. For checking the severity of their weight loss, most of the dogs scored a one to three out of 10.

