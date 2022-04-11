Wind Advisory issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Upper Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 08:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-16 01:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building and be prepared for poor driving conditions. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains A thunderstorm heading southeast through Burley through 130 AM MDT At 1156 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm over Burley, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 25 mph and light rain are possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Motorists may need to reduce speeds when traveling along I- 84. Locations impacted include Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Malta, Lake Walcott, Paul, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Juniper, Elba, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Mt Harrison, Sweetzer Summit, Idahome and Sublett Reservoir. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Comments / 0