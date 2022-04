Tiger Woods’ summer schedule is starting to come together. Following the final round of the Masters, Woods said it is unclear whether he will be ready to play in the next two majors but that he “will be there” for The Open Championship at St. Andrews. It was announced Thursday that he will have at least one other appearance before then: The JP McManus Pro-Am, a two-day event in Ireland that kicks off 10 days before The Open.

GOLF ・ 16 HOURS AGO