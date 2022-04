Archie Eversole was known to hype up a crowd with his 2002 anthem “. .” His life tragically ended at 37 after he was found with a gunshot wound at a Chevron gas station in Atlanta on March 25 and then died in the hospital on April 3. His brother, Alexander Kraus, 41, was arrested at his home near the gas station initially on assault charges that were then upgraded to murder, per Daily Mail. He’s currently being held at Dekalb County jail without bond, according to online court records.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 39 MINUTES AGO