CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- No. 15 Virginia fell short in their bid to upset unbeaten No. 1 North Carolina on Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium with the Tar Heels winning 17-7. Early on the Cavaliers traded goals with UNC, even grabbing one goal leads off of Rachel Clark goals in the opening minutes of the first quarter. But after Virginia took a 2-1 lead, North Carolina responded with a 6-0 run and never looked back outscoring UVA 15-5 the rest of the way.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO