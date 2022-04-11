ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Some lawmakers worry changes to bail reform in next state budget won't be effective

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eVe6P_0f5KzJiS00

Some lawmakers think the changes that Gov. Kathy Hochul made to bail reform laws in the state's next budget plan will do more hurt than good.

Others say they will not go far enough to deter criminals.

The reforms include provisions that allow judges to set bail for defendants charged with repeat offenses, hate crimes and some gun-related charges.

It also allows judges to consider if a person will do harm if released.

But some are calling these changes weak and ineffectual.

"The issues are very insignificant. Very limited," says State Sen. Anthony Palumbo, from New Suffolk. He says the changes to the current laws will not prevent repeat offenders, especially if judges can't determine a so-called "dangerousness standard" for newly arrested defendants who pose a risk to the public.

"My son is dead, and this is because of bail reform," says Victor Maldonado, whose son Jonathan was killed in crash in Shirley by an alleged repeat DWI offender. He says even with the new changes, drivers like the one in his case and in others accused of non-violent crimes will continue to go free.

"If these people are held in jail, they can't go out and do it again," Maldonado says.

But Serena Martin Lighori, from New Hour for Women and Children on Long Island, says bail reform was working well in New York. She says it allows those accused of crimes to try to improve their lives while they wait for their hearings. She says more social services are needed to prevent crimes, not stricter bail laws.

"We need more support in our communities, more access to resources and intervention before it becomes too late," Martin-Lighori says.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Palumbo
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bail Reform#Lawmakers#Long Island#Reform Laws#State
thecentersquare.com

New Hampshire lawmakers move to roll back bail reforms

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire lawmakers are moving to scale back a five-year-old bail reform law that critics say is allowing violent criminals to be released before trial. A proposal approved by the state House of Representatives on Tuesday would require pretrial detention of individuals arrested after being...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Romesentinel.com

Congressional candidate slams bail reforms, calls for changes

WAMPSVILLE — Congressional candidate Marc Molinaro stood outside the Madison County Courthouse Tuesday, slammed New York’s bail reform legislation, and called for action. Bail reform was enacted in New York in 2019. It made many crimes unavailable for bail, meaning many offenders would be released with an appearance ticket instead of being held.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
News 12

Cannabis board approves 52 cultivation licenses for NY farms

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that New York's cannabis board has approved cultivator licenses across the state. The approved licenses are from more than 150 that were submitted to the Office of Cannabis Management after the March 15 opening of online application. The Office of Cannabis Management will continue to...
AGRICULTURE
News 12

Storms move out making way for sunny and dry Good Friday

The storms are moving out, making way for a pleasant Good Friday. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Justin Godynick says it'll be dry for Good Friday and Passover and cool for Easter Sunday. There is a chance of rain Saturday afternoon. Friday will be mostly sunny, mild and breezy at times,...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

News 12

65K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy