Arkansas State

Weather Blog: Multiple rounds of severe weather possible Sunday night – Wednesday

By Mike Susko
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BzWYP_0f5Kz4Yo00

A very active jet stream pattern is setting up across the Central Plains and will bring the potential for multiple rounds of severe weather late Sunday night through Wednesday.

Sunday, April 10 night/Monday, April 11 morning

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kBGN7_0f5Kz4Yo00
Surface map with radar & satellite on Sunday, April 10 at 9 PM.

A cold front will approach from the northwest and begin to slow down and stall over our area. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to form along this boundary overnight tonight AFTER MIDNIGHT in NW Arkansas. A few storms may push south far enough to impact the River Valley, although storm chances are certainly greater the farther north you go.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2KsN_0f5Kz4Yo00
    Large hail risk for Sunday, April 10 night through 7 AM Monday, April 11. Updated: Sunday, April 10 at 9:15 PM
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43lDFe_0f5Kz4Yo00
    Damaging wind risk for Sunday, April 10 night through 7 AM Monday, April 11. Updated: Sunday, April 10 at 9:15 PM
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CqbJj_0f5Kz4Yo00
    Tornado risk for Sunday, April 10 night through 7 AM Monday, April 11. Updated: Sunday, April 10 at 8915 PM
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tFlUB_0f5Kz4Yo00
    Day 1 severe weather risk for Sunday, April 10 night through 7 AM Monday, April 11. Updated: Sunday, April 10 at 9:15 PM
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M5PRe_0f5Kz4Yo00
    Individual severe weather threats for overnight Sunday, April 10 and Monday, April 11 morning in NW Arkansas and the River Valley. Updated: Sunday, April 10 at 9:15 PM
Click on the images to enlarge.

As storms develop, the environment will be favorable for rotating supercells. The majority of these storms are expected to be elevated. This means damaging straight-line winds and large hail will be the primary concerns. However, low-level moisture and wind shear (changing of wind direction and/or speed with height) will be sufficient enough that we cannot rule out a possible tornado completely. You will need a way to get severe weather alerts while you sleep as this will occur overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

HRRR Extended model for Sunday, April 10 – Monday, April 11. Updated: Sunday, April 10 at 9:15 PM

For the morning commute, a couple of strong storms may still be present in NW Arkansas. Scattered rain showers will also linger a little bit into the later morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14iAu7_0f5Kz4Yo00

Monday, April 11 afternoon/evening

After the late Sunday night/Monday morning severe weather threat, another round of severe storms is possible in the evening hours.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FxEAa_0f5Kz4Yo00
    Large hail risk for Monday, April 11 afternoon & evening. Updated: Sunday, April 10 at 9:15 PM
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NGpdm_0f5Kz4Yo00
    Damaging wind risk for Monday, April 11 afternoon & evening. Updated: Sunday, April 10 at 9:15 PM
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a1qh3_0f5Kz4Yo00
    Tornado risk for Monday, April 11 afternoon & evening. Updated: Sunday, April 10 at 9:15 PM
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iY4Os_0f5Kz4Yo00
    Day 2 severe weather risk for Monday, April 11 afternoon & evening. Updated: Sunday, April 10 at 9:15 PM
Click on the images to enlarge.

Monday morning’s round of storms could create an outflow boundary that stalls across NW Arkansas and the River Valley. An outflow boundary is created by the relatively cold descending air from a thunderstorm and can trigger new thunderstorms. As another upper-level wave moves in, storms will fire along this boundary and quickly tap into an environment favorable for supercells.

HRRR Extended model for Monday, April 11 – Tuesday, April 12. Updated: Sunday, April 10 at 9:15 PM

Damaging straight-line winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible. Locations in the hatched area on the hail risk have the greatest potential to see hail over 2″ in diameter (hen egg/lime size).

An important note about the Monday afternoon/evening round of storms! We are not expecting a widespread area of supercells. However, areas that get supercell development could see potentially high impacts. The exact location of where the outflow boundary stalls will be the biggest factor in determining who gets the storms. Keep monitoring the forecast throughout the day on Monday for changes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tgIPN_0f5Kz4Yo00

Tuesday, April 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rsSlo_0f5Kz4Yo00
Day 3 severe weather risk for Tuesday, April 12. Updated: Sunday, April 10 at 9:15 PM.

The third round of storms is expected on Tuesday, but won’t move in until the evening and continue possibly into the overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center currently has a majority of the area until level 2/5 (slight) risk. At this time, the level 3/5 (enhanced) risk is in eastern Oklahoma with significant severe weather impacts (hail over 2-inch in diameter, EF2+ tornadoes, and/or wind gusts 75 MPH or greater) possible.

Changes to the forecast and risks are likely between now and Tuesday evening. At this point, it is something to monitor and watch (especially with the more imminent severe weather threats on Monday).

Wednesday, April 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e0kZs_0f5Kz4Yo00
Day 4 severe weather risk for Wednesday, April 13. Updated: Sunday, April 10 at 9:15 PM

The fourth and final round of severe weather is expected on Wednesday, April 13. Currently, models expect rotating thunderstorms to develop in the NW Arkansas and River Valley region during the work & school day. We expect the cold front (and severe weather threat) to finally move eastward into central Arkansas by the late afternoon/evening hours.

At this time, the Storm Prediction Center highlighted the region for two different risks. The 15% chance (yellow-shaded) area is equivalent to a “slight risk” while the 30% (orange-shaded) area is similar to an “enhanced risk”. Having an SPC severe weather risk over an area this far out is not uncommon, but it certainly needs watching. The SPC only issues risks this far out when forecast consistency and confidence are high. Just like the Tuesday severe weather risk, the best thing to do at this point for Wednesday is to continue to monitor the forecasts.

Stay updated on the forecast!

As with any severe weather event, staying up to date on the forecast and monitoring conditions is the best way to stay safe. You can get the latest updates from your NWA Weather Authority team from the FREE NWA Weather Authority app, on social media, and online!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oBxpv_0f5Kz4Yo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YtV6O_0f5Kz4Yo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E2dYy_0f5Kz4Yo00
