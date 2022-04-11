College Sports Weekly Recap

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
ACGC Graduates

Noah Nelsen, Sophomore, Track and Field, Simpson

-Placed 2nd in the 3000 at Central with a time of 8:46.80.

Kate Crawford, Sophomore, Track and Field, UNI

-Next meet is at Drake April 15th and 16th.

Mady Kelsey, Freshman, Track and Field, Midland

-Placed 26th at Concordia in the Shot Put with a throw of 35-08.75.

AHSTW Graduates

Holly Hoepner, Freshman, Track and Field, Iowa Western

-Ran 16th in the 400 Meter Hurdles in 1:09.72 at Wichita State.

Kinsey Scheffler, Sophomore, Track and Field, Omaha

-Threw the discus 117-02 at Wichita State to place 24th.

-20th in the shot put with a throw of 39-01.25

Gage Clay, Sophomore, Track and Field, Iowa State

-At Arizona State ran 13th in the 200 in 21.50.

-Went 48.42 in the 400 to place 15th.

-Led off the 8th place 4X400 Relay.

Sam Porter, Sophomore, Simpson, Baseball

-Simpson beat Nebraska Wesleyan 9-1 on Wednesday.

-The Storm lost all three games in their weekend series against Buena Vista.

Joel Sampson, Sophomore, SWCC, Baseball

-SWCC Lost a pair against Iowa Western on Wednesday and were swept by NIACC over the weekend.

-Against NIACC, Sampson went 1/3 with a double in game one and 0/2 with 2 walks and an RBI in game two.

-In the series finale he was 1/4 with a double, two RBI, and a stolen base.

Atlantic Graduates

Nile Peterson, Sophomore, Tennis, Wartburg

-Wartburg posted a 9-0 win vs Dubuque on Tuesday.

-The Knights beat Martin Luther 8-1 on Saturday.

Ben Renaud, Senior, Golf, Grand View

-Tied for 30th at the Park University Spring Classic with a (82, 74) 156

Grant Sturm, Freshman, Baseball, Simpson

-Simpson beat Nebraska Wesleyan 9-1 on Wednesday.

-The Storm lost all three games in their weekend series against Buena Vista.

Craig Alan Becker, Freshman, Track and Field, UNI

-Placed 14th at Wichita State in the 800 in a time of 1:57.29.

Taylor McCreedy, Freshman, Track and Field, Iowa Central

-Ran a personal best 11:45.05 in the 3000M Steeplechase at Arkansas to place 8th.

Gratt Reed, Sophomore, Track and Field, Iowa

-Runner up in the 110 Highs at Arizona in a PR of 13.87.

-Placed 3rd in the 200 Meters in 20.96.

-Ran on the 2nd place 4X100 which set a school record of 39.03.

Brooke Newell, Senior, Golf, Missouri State

-Next meet is Monday and Tuesday at Oral Roberts.

Olivia Engler, Freshman, Softball, Iowa Central

-Iowa Central beat Marshalltown CC 3-2 and 12-8 on Wednesday.

-The Tritons won all four games over the weekend against Ellsworth.

-Engler allowed one hit and struck out four in two innings of relief on Sunday.

Caroline Pellett, Freshman, Softball, Simpson

-Simpson split with Dubuque on Wednesday. Pellett appeared as a pinch runner on both games and scored one run in game two.

Zane Vance, Freshman, Track and Field, Hawkeye Community College

-5th in the 400M Hurdles at Mount Mercy in 59.86

Chase Mullenix, Freshman, Track and Field, Hawkeye Community College

-Ran 50.96 to place 5th in the 400 at Mt. Mercy.

Jaxon Eden, Senior, Track and Field, Grand View

-Next meet April 15th at William Penn.

Jalen Peterson, Sophomore, Track and Field, Grand View

-Placed 4th in the 10,000 Meters at the Sioux City Relays in 31:47.13

Audubon Graduates

Tyler Riebhoff, Senior, Baseball, Coe

-Coe lost 11-5 to Dubuque on Wednesday.

-Coe swept a weekend series with Central. Riebhoff went 2 2/3 innings and notched the save in game one. He allowed one hit, no walks, and no runs.

CAM Graduates

Molly Venteicher, Freshman, Track, Southwestern Community College

-Placed 11th in the Hammer Throw at Central with a toss of 33.68 meters.

-Placed 7th in the Javelin with a throw of 31.64 meters.

-Placed 11th in the Discus at a mark of 30.75 meters.

-Now holds the school record in both the Hammer Throw and Shot Put.

Jacob Holste, Sophomore, Track, Iowa Western

-Cleared 6’0″ in the High Jump at Wichita State to place 18th.

Jade Jackson, Freshman, Track, Iowa Central

-Placed 20th in the 100M Hurdles at Arkansas in 15.84

Connor McKee, Freshman, Track, Central Missouri

-Won the 400 Meter Hurdles at Pittsburg State in 54.17.

-Ran on the 5th place 4X400.

-Took 13th in the 110 Highs in 15.52.

Exira-EHK Graduates

Alex Amaral, Junior, Baseball, McPherson (KS) College

-McPherson lost 11-1 to #23 Tabor College on Tuesday.

-Won all three weekend games against Oklahoma Wesleyan.

-Amaral threw two innings in Sunday’s 17-14 victory. He allowed four hits, two walks, and two earned runs while striking out two.

Griswold Graduates

Joanna Topham, Senior, Track and Field, Omaha

-Ran 33rd at Wichita State with a time of 5:01.17 in the 1500

-Placed 23rd in the 800 in 2:32.56

David Thompson, Senior, Track and Field, Iowa State

-Placed 7th in the 1500 at Arizona State in 3:52.72

Nodaway Valley

Shane Breheny, Senior, Track and Field, Simpson

-Ran 5th at Central in the 3000 Meter Steeplechase in 10:26.58

Tyler Vandewater, Sophomore, Baseball, Benedictine-Mesa

-Benedictine-Mesa lost all three games of their weekend series with Saint Katherine.

Jena Yonker, Track and Field, Southwestern Community College

-Ran 14.12 in the 100 to place 6th at Central.

Who are we missing? Please e-mail ksomnews@mchsi.com

