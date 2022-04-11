College Sports Weekly Recap
ACGC Graduates
Noah Nelsen, Sophomore, Track and Field, Simpson
-Placed 2nd in the 3000 at Central with a time of 8:46.80.
Kate Crawford, Sophomore, Track and Field, UNI
-Next meet is at Drake April 15th and 16th.
Mady Kelsey, Freshman, Track and Field, Midland
-Placed 26th at Concordia in the Shot Put with a throw of 35-08.75.
AHSTW Graduates
Holly Hoepner, Freshman, Track and Field, Iowa Western
-Ran 16th in the 400 Meter Hurdles in 1:09.72 at Wichita State.
Kinsey Scheffler, Sophomore, Track and Field, Omaha
-Threw the discus 117-02 at Wichita State to place 24th.
-20th in the shot put with a throw of 39-01.25
Gage Clay, Sophomore, Track and Field, Iowa State
-At Arizona State ran 13th in the 200 in 21.50.
-Went 48.42 in the 400 to place 15th.
-Led off the 8th place 4X400 Relay.
Sam Porter, Sophomore, Simpson, Baseball
-Simpson beat Nebraska Wesleyan 9-1 on Wednesday.
-The Storm lost all three games in their weekend series against Buena Vista.
Joel Sampson, Sophomore, SWCC, Baseball
-SWCC Lost a pair against Iowa Western on Wednesday and were swept by NIACC over the weekend.
-Against NIACC, Sampson went 1/3 with a double in game one and 0/2 with 2 walks and an RBI in game two.
-In the series finale he was 1/4 with a double, two RBI, and a stolen base.
Atlantic Graduates
Nile Peterson, Sophomore, Tennis, Wartburg
-Wartburg posted a 9-0 win vs Dubuque on Tuesday.
-The Knights beat Martin Luther 8-1 on Saturday.
Ben Renaud, Senior, Golf, Grand View
-Tied for 30th at the Park University Spring Classic with a (82, 74) 156
Grant Sturm, Freshman, Baseball, Simpson
-Simpson beat Nebraska Wesleyan 9-1 on Wednesday.
-The Storm lost all three games in their weekend series against Buena Vista.
Craig Alan Becker, Freshman, Track and Field, UNI
-Placed 14th at Wichita State in the 800 in a time of 1:57.29.
Taylor McCreedy, Freshman, Track and Field, Iowa Central
-Ran a personal best 11:45.05 in the 3000M Steeplechase at Arkansas to place 8th.
Gratt Reed, Sophomore, Track and Field, Iowa
-Runner up in the 110 Highs at Arizona in a PR of 13.87.
-Placed 3rd in the 200 Meters in 20.96.
-Ran on the 2nd place 4X100 which set a school record of 39.03.
Brooke Newell, Senior, Golf, Missouri State
-Next meet is Monday and Tuesday at Oral Roberts.
Olivia Engler, Freshman, Softball, Iowa Central
-Iowa Central beat Marshalltown CC 3-2 and 12-8 on Wednesday.
-The Tritons won all four games over the weekend against Ellsworth.
-Engler allowed one hit and struck out four in two innings of relief on Sunday.
Caroline Pellett, Freshman, Softball, Simpson
-Simpson split with Dubuque on Wednesday. Pellett appeared as a pinch runner on both games and scored one run in game two.
Zane Vance, Freshman, Track and Field, Hawkeye Community College
-5th in the 400M Hurdles at Mount Mercy in 59.86
Chase Mullenix, Freshman, Track and Field, Hawkeye Community College
-Ran 50.96 to place 5th in the 400 at Mt. Mercy.
Jaxon Eden, Senior, Track and Field, Grand View
-Next meet April 15th at William Penn.
Jalen Peterson, Sophomore, Track and Field, Grand View
-Placed 4th in the 10,000 Meters at the Sioux City Relays in 31:47.13
Audubon Graduates
Tyler Riebhoff, Senior, Baseball, Coe
-Coe lost 11-5 to Dubuque on Wednesday.
-Coe swept a weekend series with Central. Riebhoff went 2 2/3 innings and notched the save in game one. He allowed one hit, no walks, and no runs.
CAM Graduates
Molly Venteicher, Freshman, Track, Southwestern Community College
-Placed 11th in the Hammer Throw at Central with a toss of 33.68 meters.
-Placed 7th in the Javelin with a throw of 31.64 meters.
-Placed 11th in the Discus at a mark of 30.75 meters.
-Now holds the school record in both the Hammer Throw and Shot Put.
Jacob Holste, Sophomore, Track, Iowa Western
-Cleared 6’0″ in the High Jump at Wichita State to place 18th.
Jade Jackson, Freshman, Track, Iowa Central
-Placed 20th in the 100M Hurdles at Arkansas in 15.84
Connor McKee, Freshman, Track, Central Missouri
-Won the 400 Meter Hurdles at Pittsburg State in 54.17.
-Ran on the 5th place 4X400.
-Took 13th in the 110 Highs in 15.52.
Exira-EHK Graduates
Alex Amaral, Junior, Baseball, McPherson (KS) College
-McPherson lost 11-1 to #23 Tabor College on Tuesday.
-Won all three weekend games against Oklahoma Wesleyan.
-Amaral threw two innings in Sunday’s 17-14 victory. He allowed four hits, two walks, and two earned runs while striking out two.
Griswold Graduates
Joanna Topham, Senior, Track and Field, Omaha
-Ran 33rd at Wichita State with a time of 5:01.17 in the 1500
-Placed 23rd in the 800 in 2:32.56
David Thompson, Senior, Track and Field, Iowa State
-Placed 7th in the 1500 at Arizona State in 3:52.72
Nodaway Valley
Shane Breheny, Senior, Track and Field, Simpson
-Ran 5th at Central in the 3000 Meter Steeplechase in 10:26.58
Tyler Vandewater, Sophomore, Baseball, Benedictine-Mesa
-Benedictine-Mesa lost all three games of their weekend series with Saint Katherine.
Jena Yonker, Track and Field, Southwestern Community College
-Ran 14.12 in the 100 to place 6th at Central.
Who are we missing? Please e-mail ksomnews@mchsi.com
