SHREVEPORT, La. - Two children are hospitalized after being in a car accident on Jewella Avenue Sunday afternoon. The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Jewella Ave. A driver in a white truck was speeding when it collided in the the back of a black Kia carrying two children; one of which is a baby.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO