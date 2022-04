SIOUX CITY — Dave Hakstol hasn’t forgotten about Sioux City. In fact, he seems to remember everything about his four years there. He remembers the day he got the job as the head coach of the Sioux City Musketeers, his first game behind the bench, the name of the waiter at his favorite Sioux City restaurant, and all the people who helped him launch a career that has taken him to hockey's highest level.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO