Call for Action: Should seasonal residents get a lifetime boat slip in Lake Mills?

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin Human Society has sent word that the distressed Bald Eagle found in Bay View was euthanized on Saturday. According to Wisconsin Humane Society, "Since her admission, we’ve been providing supportive care, but despite our best efforts, her condition declined rapidly, and she showed significant neurological problems. We’ve been consulting with veterinary and disease experts since her arrival, and hoped to see signs of improvement today. Unfortunately, she had a severe seizure, went into acute respiratory distress, and could not be saved. She was humanely euthanized. Her symptoms were consistent with HPAI, the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, although we can’t confirm that was the cause of her illness until test results come in, which will take several days. We know how passionately the Bay View community cared about the pair of Bald Eagles nesting in their neighborhood, and we cannot thank our whole community enough for your compassion. We appreciate the counsel from our consulting veterinarian, numerous medical specialists, and officials with the DNR, whom we have been working with closely on this highly transmissible virus. We are mourning the loss of this eagle alongside our community."

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO