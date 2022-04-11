ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Lady Mavericks flex their muscle again.

By Derwin Worrell
KREX
KREX
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17gKox_0f5KxW1500

Grand Junction, CO ( KREX ) – The Lady Mavericks sweep another doubleheader with a game 1 win of 9-1 and a win in game 2 by the score of 8-0. In game 1, Ally Distler and Nicole Christensen both hit home runs. Ellie Smith pitched 5 innings and gave up 3 hits and 1 earned run. She struck out 5 for the Lady Mavericks.

In-game 2, the Lady Mavericks took advantage of some Black Hills State miscues and rolled to an easy victory and a sweep of the 4 game series. The Lady Mavericks are now 33-5 on the year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Grand Junction, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Sports
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
SPORTbible

Triathlon Star Petra Kurikova Disqualified For Spitting

Here's proof that even the slightest indiscretion can cause heartbreak. Czech athlete Petra Kurikova was competing at the Arena Games Triathlon in Munich this week when she was disqualified before the swim leg of her event. Kurikova was leading after stage one with a six-second advantage but was cruelly dismissed...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavericks#Flex#Nexstar#Westernslopenow Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Lake Charles American Press

SLC’s top two teams face off, Cowgirls, Demons in telling series

The stakes and talent level will be high this weekend when the McNeese State Cowgirls travel to face Northwestern State in a key Southland Conference softball series. The first game is at 6 p.m. today. The series concludes with a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Friday. McNeese (24-15, 8-1 SLC)...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KREX

KREX

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
880K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy