Lady Mavericks flex their muscle again.

Grand Junction, CO ( KREX ) – The Lady Mavericks sweep another doubleheader with a game 1 win of 9-1 and a win in game 2 by the score of 8-0. In game 1, Ally Distler and Nicole Christensen both hit home runs. Ellie Smith pitched 5 innings and gave up 3 hits and 1 earned run. She struck out 5 for the Lady Mavericks.

In-game 2, the Lady Mavericks took advantage of some Black Hills State miscues and rolled to an easy victory and a sweep of the 4 game series. The Lady Mavericks are now 33-5 on the year.

