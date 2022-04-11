Lady Mavericks flex their muscle again.
Grand Junction, CO ( KREX ) – The Lady Mavericks sweep another doubleheader with a game 1 win of 9-1 and a win in game 2 by the score of 8-0. In game 1, Ally Distler and Nicole Christensen both hit home runs. Ellie Smith pitched 5 innings and gave up 3 hits and 1 earned run. She struck out 5 for the Lady Mavericks.
In-game 2, the Lady Mavericks took advantage of some Black Hills State miscues and rolled to an easy victory and a sweep of the 4 game series. The Lady Mavericks are now 33-5 on the year.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
