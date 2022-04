April is financial literacy month, so what does that mean to you? It means making sure that you know how to protect yourself and your money. How can you do that? There are plenty of groups, like your bank or the Financial Trade Commission (FTC) for instance that can give you guidelines as to what to watch out for and what to make sure you don't do to keep yourself, your money, your credit, and your financial identity safe.

