Tulsa, OK

Tiger Woods talks possibility of playing at Southern Hills

By KJRH Digital
 4 days ago
"I won't be playing a full schedule ever again, and so it'll just be the big events. I don't know if I will play Southern Hills or not, but I am looking forward to St. Andrews and so that is something that is near and dear to my heart. It's my favorite golf course in the world. I will be there for that one, but anything in between that I don't know. I will try, no doubt. This week I will try to get ready for Southern Hills, and we'll see what this body is able to do," Tiger Woods said in an interview with Sky Sports Golf.

The PGA Championship for 2022 will take place at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla from May 16 to May 22.

