ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamston, MI

Williamston Twisters reopens after two years

By Mikayla Temple
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cDc2O_0f5KvJHw00

After almost two years, Twisters in Williamston is back open.

On a bright and warm April Sunday, people lined up and debated on the perfect flavor.

“It’s warm and you got ice cream and they got the new windows and it’s pretty nice,” said 10 year-old Micah.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2022.
A hot fudge sundae at Twisters in Williamston.

Twisters wasn't busy just because of the nice weather, but because it was missed in the community.

“March of last year we were in here setting up getting ready to open for our season," said Twisters owner Nick Spadafore. “We were going to open on March 4 and on March 3 I was in there setting up and something caught on fire before I could put it out.”

Firefighters put the blaze out in 45 minutes, but it wasn't fast enough.

“The inside was pretty much ruined," Spadafore said. “We had to get all new equipment, new ceiling, new furnace, everything, pretty much everything.”

After a year of rebuilding, the community is lining up once again for a sweet treat.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2022.
Diana, 5 years-old, enjoying what's left of her chocolate ice cream with rainbow sprinkles.

"We just missed everybody and being here," Spadafore said. "My employees I've missed them so much so it's good to be back open."

Micah said you can't get ice cream like it anywhere else.

“It’s not the regular ice cream you get from the store it’s like really good ice cream and it’s local,” Micah said.

While it's the ice cream that keeps people coming back, it's the memories that are priceless.

“You should come here it’s in Williamston," Micah said.

Twisters in Williamston is open every day from 1 to 9 p.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 1

Related
95.3 WBCKFM

This Three Rivers Woman Has Had ENOUGH of Drivers Destroying Her Yard

If you have ever lived on a corner, you probably have experienced the wrath of some very horrible drivers. Why when some people come to a corner, they feel the need to drive over your grass I do not know. The cost of their insurance if they have any must be very high. One woman in Three Rivers Michigan has had enough and went to Facebook to voice or write her opinion. She wrote on a Three Rivers Group Facebook page the following:
THREE RIVERS, MI
WLNS

Apparent body pulled from Grand River

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – What appears to be a body has been pulled from the Grand River. Several Lansing police crews were there and while no official details have been released, our photographer on the scene says they pulled what appeared to be a body from the river and loaded a body bag onto a […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Police looking for man last seen March 5

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are looking to the public for help finding a missing person. The family of Kevin Lee Wallace, 52, recently reported him as a Missing Person. He was last seen on March 5 in DeWitt Township, MI. When he was last seen, he was wearing...
LANSING, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Overnight fire destroys longtime restaurant in Zeeland

ZEELAND, Mich. — An overnight fire has destroyed the Community Restaurant in downtown Zeeland, a staple of the community for decades. Crews were called to the scene just after 11 p.m. Tuesday or reports of a commercial fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found flames coming from the roof of the East Main Avenue restaurant and fire active throughout a large portion of the building.
ZEELAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamston, MI
Local
Michigan Government
WILX-TV

Crews work to put out fire in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Crews are working to put out a fire near CubeSmart Self Storage in Lansing. That building is located on S Hosmer Street between E Kalamazoo and 496. The fire broke out just after 4 a.m. Monday morning. Lansing Fire responded to the scene but has not been able to confirm to News 10 crews on the scene if anyone has been injured.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Eastbound I-96 sees closures due to downed tree

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eastbound I-96 was closed in Lansing briefly due to a downed tree. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) made the announcement on social media Thursday afternoon. Although the tree was large enough to shut down traffic completely on that side of the highway, crews were able...
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Ice Cream#School Closings#Severe Weather#Williamston Twisters
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy