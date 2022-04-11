SDPD officer hurt in alleged Gaslamp assault

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego police officer was hospitalized late Saturday after being assaulted while responding to reports of a fight in the Gaslamp District, authorities said.

Few details about the incident were made available, but police say at least two people assaulted multiple officers when they responded to the fight happening near Fifth Avenue and F Street. The officer hurt in the incident was attacked by a woman, who then was arrested, Lt. Adam Sharki said.

The woman, who was not publicly identified, later was released from jail, according to Sharki.

The extent of the officer’s injuries was not disclosed by Sharki. It is unclear if there were other injuries.

Further information about what prompted the fight was not shared.

