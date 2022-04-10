ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kapolei, HI

Jimmie Allen says he's reminded of his 'purpose' by 'American Idol' contestant Mike Parker

By Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Their voices may have been enough to get them to paradise, but now your vote determines if they make it to the next round.

In an “American Idol” first, contestants from the top 24 performed onstage at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Kapolei, Hawaii, in front of a live audience, along with judges Katy Perry , Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan .

Country music star and Season 10 contestant Jimmie Allen served as a mentor to and helped contestants prepare for their live debut. “It’s all about finding out what you do special and what you can learn to apply to your own songwriting skills and vocal ability,” Allen said. “Let’s have fun, let’s try some new stuff and let’s make some music.”

Here's what went down:

'American Idol' reveals top 24, formerly homeless singer Lady K stuns with Etta James song

Jay

Jay, the medical receptionist from Maryland who earned a platinum ticket during his audition, kicked things off with a playful and expressive performance of The Jackson 5 classic “I Want You Back.”

The 23-year-old vocalist blew Allen away with his soulful vocals during rehearsal. “You’re doing things with your voice that I only wish I could do,” Allen said.

But Allen also advised Jay to embrace his "vocal flaws” as a way of channeling genuine emotion in his performance. “Passion and authenticity is something that always carries through,” Allen said.

While Richie wasn’t sold on Jay’s song selection, he was pleased he “brought some energy to the stage.” Perry also complimented the Maryland singer’s charisma, saying his performance had “a lot of sauce,” but said she still doesn’t have a clear picture of his artistic identity.

“I’m wondering who you could be as an artist rather than just someone that’s singing a song,” Perry said after Jay’s performance. “What’s your style? I don’t know it just yet.”

If you want to see Jay back in the competition, text 1 to 21523.

'American Idol' singer storms out when duet partner forgets lyrics, Kelsie Dolin makes Lionel Richie cry

Related: Michael Jackson biopic coming from creators of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'Gladiator'

Elli Rowe

20-year-old college student Elli Rowe brought an aura of tropical calm with her warm, intimate performance of the Fleetwood Mac tune “Everywhere.”

Rowe said the song offered her a moment of sweet self-reflection. “I’ve been having this dream for a really long time, and my younger self would be absolutely ecstatic to see me up on that stage singing a Fleetwood Mac song,” the Nashville vocalist told Allen during rehearsal.

Perry said while Rowe’s vocals were held back at points by nervousness, the overall performance “really transported me.”

“I know you can soar over those notes and hit them dead on every single time,” Perry said. “You’re always beautiful and angelic.”

Bryan agreed that although there was some shakiness in Rowe’s delivery, there were also “beautiful vocal moments” that created a real “moment” onstage. “When you start singing, you have the ability to make people go to an emotional part in their soul,” he said.

If you want to see Rowe create more moments of onstage magic, text 2 to 21523.

'American Idol': Lauren Alaina, Jordin Sparks return as Hollywood Week brings the pressure

Related: Bonnaroo set to return in 2022 with Stevie Nicks, J. Cole, The Chicks: See the full lineup

Tristen Gressett

Alabama high schooler Tristen Gressett brought the house down with an explosive performance of The Beatles anthem “With a Little Help from My Friends.”

Bryan encouraged the 17-year-old to continue following his instincts as a performer.

“Tristan, you do what your heart desires,” Bryan told Gressett after his performance. “Don’t let anyone ever steer you any other way. You go out and you leave it on the stage every time.”

Richie was also floored by Gressett’s magnetic stage presence. “Your navigation of the stage is ridiculous,” he said. “You have a career in this business because of who you are.”

Cheering Gressett on from the crowd was his mother Missie, who he credits as his “biggest influence.” Missi made a cameo in Gressett’s rehearsal, singing a few bars of Janis Joplin’s “Me and Bobby McGee” for Allen.

“The love that I see between you and your mom reminds me of the love I had for my mom,” Allen tearfully told Gressett. “Moments like this, where you can tie in being a great singer and a great entertainer with being a great person, and the love people will see between you and your mom – you know, that’s special.”

To help Gressett make it to the next round of the competition, text 3 to 21523.

'American Idol': Katy Perry gives last platinum ticket to a young 'superstar' in the making

Related: 'I’ll never forget': Paul McCartney mourns Taylor Hawkins, reflects on Rock Hall induction

Scarlet

Sandwich artist Scarlet came alive onstage in an electrifying performance of Dua Lipa 's “Levitating,” with the Connecticut native’s soaring vocals elevating the groovy club banger.

Richie said the performance transformed his perception of the 18-year-old singer as an artist, making him realize “the crowd is what was missing the whole time.”

“When you are singing just in front of us, it’s one mode, but when you bring a crowd in, you felt confident on that stage. You felt in control on the stage,” Richie said. “It’s your entertainment quality that I applaud you on this time around.”

Perry praised Scarlet’s song choice and ambitious vocal delivery. “Everybody wants to party when they hear that song,” she told Scarlet. “You’ve got a lot of good things going for you, girl.”

To help Scarlet levitate to the next round of the competition, text 4 to 21523.

'American Idol': Season 4 finalist Nadia Turner returns for daughter's shocking audition

Related: See Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion recreate Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey dress gag at Grammys

Sage

California girl Sage gave a spellbinding performance of the Dolly Parton classic “Jolene.”

The 21-year-old nanny’s haunting, earthy vocals wowed the judges, including Bryan, who gushed over the professional-level vocal arrangement.

“You’ve got so many flavors in your voice,” Bryan said. “You have a special artistic talent just in your vocal ability.”

Richie advised Sage that maintaining personal authenticity as a vocalist is the key to longevity in the competition — and the industry.

“The most important part here is when you pick such an iconic song like that, it is absolutely imperative that you make it yours,” Richie said. “As long as you don’t lose you, you’ve got a ways to go in this career.”

If you want to hear more of Sage’s voice, text 5 to 21523.

‘American Idol’: Luke Bryan wants to 'ugly cry' after autistic singer's inspiring audition

Related: Dolly Parton wants Beyoncé to make a powerhouse version of 'Jolene': 'Wouldn't that be killer?'

Danielle Finn

High schooler Danielle Finn’s heartfelt performance of the Elton John hit “Your Song” earned a standing ovation from Perry, who gave the 17-year-old a rough critique after her showstopper performance.

Perry gave Finn props for her jazzy rendition and said it's going to take more onstage experience to develop her confidence as a performer.

“It was really your own voice, like your own unique way of doing it,” Perry told the Los Angeles singer. “It wasn’t 100%, I still think you’re nervous. You’re 17 years old, and it’s just gonna take doing it over and over and over and over again.”

Richie said he could tell Finn was thinking onstage and told her to “get (her) brain out of the performance.”

“You have to enjoy the ride,” Richie said. “Just relax into it and enjoy your performance.”

If you want to hear more songs from Finn, text 6 to 21523.

‘American Idol’: Formerly homeless singer blows Katy Perry away with judge’s own song

Related: Brandi Carlile talks new memoir, LGBTQ parenting and her 'gay pen-pal father figure' Elton John

Mike Parker

Virginia carpenter Mike Parker had a full-circle heart-to-heart with Allen, whose musical journey as a Black country artist inspired the 27-year-old singer.

“The beginning of his journey is much similar to my journey right now, and he made me feel like there is a spot for me in country music,” Parker said in a prerecorded interview. “I’m going to remember this day until I leave this earth.”

Seeing his influence on Parker moved Allen to tears during rehearsal. “My mom used to always tell me, ‘You’re not just doing this for you,’ ” Allen recalled. “Hearing you tell me that I’m an inspiration reminds me of my purpose.”

Parker delivered a soulful rendition of Allen’s debut single “Best Shot” onstage. Bryan said Parker’s flawless performance was “a great moment” to watch.

“Thank you for making me not have to judge. I got to sit back and really watch what we’ve kind of been telling you start coming all together,” Bryan said. “I could just enjoy the birth of you as an artist.”

Perry said the performance – and Parker’s connection with Allen – was a solidifying moment for the contestant. “This experience has helped you arrive,” she said. “It was all the things that we’ve been saying this whole season – all those ingredients – they were found in that song.”

If you want to give Parker another shot at competing for America’s vote, text 7 to 21523.

‘American Idol’: Katy Perry storms off during Aretha Franklin's granddaughter's audition

Related: Jimmie Allen honoring his late father as 2022 ACM Awards co-host: 'I want him to be proud'

Emyrson Flora

Cleveland high schooler Emyrson Flora brought her smoky vocals to the Miley Cyrus power ballad “Angels Like You,” which earned the 16-year-old a standing ovation from all three judges.

Bryan said he was floored by the maturity of Flora’s voice and called her rendition “one of my favorite performances I’ve seen.”

“You are tremendous,” Bryan told Flora. “Your voice is so great, it pulls everybody in. Just walk out here and be confident because you’re truly amazing.”

Richie commended Flora for her powerful command of the stage.

“There’s one thing you can’t teach: stage presence,” Richie said. “You could stand still, and from the time you open your mouth, we know who you are and we’re mesmerized — and that’s called a star.”

To help Flora’s “Idol” future continue, text 8 to 21523.

Related: Miley Cyrus' plane makes emergency landing after getting struck by lightning

Dan Marshall

Land surveyor Dan Marshall put a tender country spin on Bryan Adams’ “Heaven,” which he dedicated to his girlfriend Allyson, who was in the audience at his performance.

Richie said while he could tell Marshall was tense at first, he also saw the 24-year-old find his groove and “slowly relax." He encouraged the Virginia singer to ditch his signature guitar and explore performing on his own.

“I know when you don’t have your crutch sometimes, you go for something else, but it’s okay to take that mic out of the mic stand and walk up to Allyson,” Richie told Marshall after his performance. “That’s even better.”

Bryan agreed with Richie and added that the song’s vocal arrangement also affected the quality of Marshall’s performance.

“In the front end, you let your nerves kind of tank delivering that emotion,” Bryan said. “You settled in in the middle, and then some of the big notes toward the end of that song might not be your lane. It was not your best performance, but I don’t think it necessarily hurt you either.”

To see more performances from Marshall on the “Idol” stage, text 9 to 21523.

More: 'American Idol' alum Caleb Kennedy's 'bad reaction' to prescription caused fatal crash, lawyer says

Look back: Bryan Adams virtually unveils Pirelli calendar from COVID quarantine in Italy

Jacob Moran

Michigan nurse Jacob Moran’s stirring performance of Shawn Mendes ' “In My Blood” brought all three judges to their feet by the song’s end, including Perry, who said the 28-year-old’s rendition transformed the song for her.

“You sang the verse in such a wonderful, reserved way that it was like I had never heard these lyrics before: It’s like I finally heard the song,” Perry told Moran. “I just want you to even be more free the next time ‘cause I can see you using your head to make all the choices. I just want you to sing more with your heart. ”

On his song choice, Moran said during rehearsal the power ballad represents his perseverance and personal growth since appearing on “Idol” in 2019. “I still struggle with confidence, but I never quit, and I don’t plan on quitting,” he said in a prerecorded interview.

Bryan commended Moran’s vocal delivery and encouraged him to use his singing prowess to elevate his performances in the competition.

“Take that high-level singing and make it just come straight from your heart, and people are gonna start getting on board with what you’re selling,” Bryan said.

To hear more of Moran’s vocal chops, text 10 to 21523.

'American Song Contest': Everything you need to know about NBC's version of 'Eurovision'

Whoops! Mariah Carey wishes Shawn Mendes happy Thanksgiving in March

HunterGirl

HunterGirl, the Tennessee singer-songwriter who nabbed a platinum ticket in her audition, brought her country charm with a lively performance of the Rascal Flatts tune “Banjo.”

Perry said while the 23-year-old struggled with her pitch, she enjoyed her energetic stage presence.

“You know how to work a crowd,” Perry said of HunterGirl's performance. “People wanna party with you; you know how to party. ”

Richie also praised HunterGirl’s confidence while performing.

“What most people don’t understand is the artist is the one who directs the crowd,” Richie said. “A lot of time, (artists) don’t use that power. You have mastered that.”

If you can’t get enough of HunterGirl’s infectious country charm, text 11 to 21523.

'American Song Contest': Michael Bolton kicks off premiere with 'silky smooth' vocals, wows Kelly Clarkson

Related: Gary LeVox says he was 'never OK' with Rascal Flatts split: 'I hate the way that it ended'

Nicolina

Toronto college student Nicolina gave a showstopping performance of Sia’s “Elastic Heart.” During rehearsal, Allen complimented the 18-year-old’s emotionally charged delivery, which she said was inspired by the heartbreak of her parents’ spilt.

“When I see you, I just don’t see a singer, I see an artist,” Allen told Nicolina. “I don’t know if it’s because of what you’ve been through in life. Where you pulled that from was real.”

Richie praised Nicolina’s natural charisma onstage, calling her “one of my favorites (in) this whole competition.”

“You can handle the stage like you were born here. Your voice is angelic and mesmerizing,” Richie told Nicolina. “You are a star; enjoy this ride.”

Perry complimented Nicolina’s song choice and encouraged her to “keep picking those songs that resonate with you and resonate with the listener, and we’re gonna believe it all the way to the top.”

If you want to hear more of Nicolina’s heartfelt voice, text 12 to 21523.

Tune in Monday 8 p.m. EST to watch contestants from the remaining half of the top 24 take the “Idol” stage with the help of superstar mentor Bebe Rexha .

Look back: Bebe Rexha shares Kristen Bell's acting secret from 'Queenpins,' when to clap back at trolls

Related: Sia shares mental health struggles after 'Music' backlash, says Kathy Griffin 'saved my life'

